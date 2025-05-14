Open-air concerts return to Bishop Auckland this Summer

Building on the success of last year’s Summer Fest, The Auckland Project has announced the return of its open-air concerts at Auckland Palace this June – promising two nights of feel-good music and festival vibes.

On Friday, June 27, Proms at the Palace will bring classical favourites to the historic grounds, as the 23-piece Yorkshire Symphony Orchestra, led by acclaimed conductor Ben Crick, delivers a vibrant, globe-spanning programme of stirring tunes and powerful percussion.

Then on Saturday 28 June, The Barricade Boys, one of the UK's most exciting theatrical vocal groups, will take to the stage direct from London’s West End to perform a mix of the greatest pop, rock, swing, and Motown hits of all time. The quartet will also perform songs from Les Misérables, the world's longest running musical, and the toe-tapping harmonies of the Jersey Boys.

Concertgoers can indulge in a tempting range of street food – from loaded mac and cheese to mini fish and chips and customisable deconstructed cheesecake pots – and enjoy a tipple from a dedicated drinks area featuring mobile bars, wine, gin and soft drink stations.

For those after something more exclusive, pre-orderable Palace Picnics will be available. Packed with Northumberland cheeses, meats, chutneys, sourdough and more, with very limited availability early booking is advised.

Vic Cunningham, Head of Visitor Experience at The Auckland Project, said: “Following on from the success of Summer Fest last year, we look forward to welcoming visitors to Auckland Palace where they will be able to soak up the summer atmosphere and enjoy the timeless melodies, set against the historic backdrop of Auckland Palace. The perfect way to enjoy the long summer weekend evenings: full of relaxation, good friends, great entertainment and delicious food.”

To purchase tickets for Proms at the Palace and Barricade Boys, as well as see what else is on, visit https://aucklandproject.org/whats-on/