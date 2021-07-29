BEN HOUCHEN: Thrilled Pools will have local company as shirt sponsor

Pools promotion back into the English Football League was a moment we’ve waited four long years for

The town’s football team have always been at the heart of the local community and I’m thrilled that the team will be proudly wearing the name of an amazing local company on their shirts next season.

Orangebox Training Solutions is a fantastic Hartlepool company that’s just moved into a bigger and better HQ at Hartlepool marina.

Orangebox is playing a huge role in making sure local people have the skills they need to take advantage of the jobs that are being created across our region - meaning more people with more money in their pockets for themselves and their families. Two years ago this month saw the return of the historic and much loved name “Teesside International Airport”.

Since that bright sunny day our airport – the people’s airport – has gone from strength-to-strength. Yes, the travel industry has faced unprecedented challenges over the past 18-months due to the coronavirus, but Teesside Airport is coming out of it stronger than ever.

Just last week the first flight to Corfu from Teesside took to the skies for the first time in 12-years thanks to Ryanair, giving local people quick, easy and hassle-free access to another summer holiday favourite.

After a year away, August will see the return of the much loved Hartlepool Waterfront Festival.

The festival, which has previously attracted crowds of up to 15,000, is being supported with £30,000 from the Tees Valley Festivals 2021 Recovery Fund which I launched in May to support the relaunch of our amazing festivals.

The hugely popular event will take place on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29, at The Waterfront – adjacent to the town’s marina

We are continuing to see good-quality well paid jobs come here, including the continued relocation of civil service jobs out of Whitehall to Darlington; with Treasury North and Trade North now heavily recruiting for local talent.