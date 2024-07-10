Euro 2024: Tesco issues major update on opening hours if England squad reaches football final in Germany
- Tesco will close its Express stores in England early on Sunday if England reach the Euro 2024 final
- Over 1,800 stores will close at 7:30pm, allowing employees to watch the final
- Employees will still receive their normal pay for the hours, even if they choose not to watch the match
- Larger Tesco stores will already be closed by the time the final kicks off, as it falls on a Sunday
- Stores will reopen as usual on Monday morning
- Come on England!
Football fans across the country will no doubt be watching through their fingers tonight (10 July) as the Three Lions take on the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2024.
It’s sure to be a nervy watch - especially if the game goes to penalties - but should Gareth Southgate’s men triumph, it could mean a major change to one supermarket’s opening hours.
Tesco has announced that it plans to close its Express stores in England early if England make it through to the Euro 2024 final.
Should England beat the Netherlands tonight, they will face Spain in Berlin at 8pm on Sunday 14 July. If that happens, the UK’s largest grocer will close over 1,800 of its Express stores at 7.30pm instead of the usual 10pm or 11pm.
The move is designed to enable employees to watch a final featuring England, and Tesco has said the change will allow thousands of staff members to get home or to the pub in time for kick-off.
Employees will still receive their normal pay for those hours, meaning staff who do not wish to watch the match will still be paid as usual. Because the match falls on a Sunday, the retailer’s larger stores in England will already be closed by the time the match kicks off.
All stores would then reopen as normal on Monday (15 July) morning, with the majority from 6am or 7am. Tesco reassured customers that stores would still be open as normal during the daytime on Sunday, so they can stock up on any essential pre-match supplies.
All online orders already placed for Sunday evening would be honoured and delivered as normal. Stores in Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland would continue to remain open in line with their usual hours.
Tesco’s managing director of UK stores, Kevin Tindall, said: “We will be cheering on the Three Lions tonight against the Netherlands and hope they reach a second successive Euros final.
We appreciate just how much this would mean to so many of our colleagues, and we want them to be able to celebrate with their family and friends.
“So, if we make it through to the final, we will close our stores across England in time for them to get behind Gareth Southgate and the team, and we’ll all be hoping that football will be coming home.”
Of course, it’s all very well and good announcing the planned changes, but the team have a tough evening in Dortmund ahead of them before actually getting to the final... Come on England!!
Are you excited about the possibility of England making it to the Euro 2024 final? Whether you'll be watching from the comfort of your home, heading to the local pub, or cheering on the Three Lions with friends and family, share your plans in the comments section.
