A Hartlepool bar has been denied permission to serve alcohol until 4am following concerns by police and council officials.

Licensees for The Tipsy Doorman, in Church Street, applied to Hartlepool Borough Council for permanent permission for the bar to sell alcohol and provide entertainment, including live and recorded music, until 4am.

The application followed a temporary licence for a six-month trial period issued by the council in February.

But the council’s licensing sub-committee granted the bar a licence only until 2am following a meeting on Wednesday, August 6.

The Tipsy Doorman in Church Street, Hartlepool. Picture by FRANK REID

The late night bar previously benefited from a 4am licence held by a limited liability company, however that organisation was dissolved leading to the licence lapsing.

The follow-up application was recently lodged by Stuart Espin.

But Cleveland Police and the council’s licensing and environmental protection departments raised concerns, meaning the application had to go before the local authority’s licensing sub-committee.

Police said the venue and Church Street’s night-time economy “already suffers from alcohol related crime and disorder” and in the 12 months up to May 1, 2025, 24 incidents directly linked to The Tipsy Doorman occurred – with half after 2am.

A statement from PC Clare Lawton added: “In my professional opinion I believe that this is due to intoxication. People who are out longer drink more and some participate in illegal drug use.”

Police representatives also raised concerns over two incidents outside the venue in recent months and the lack of 999 calls by staff.

Speaking at the meeting, Mr Espin argued that having to close at 2am will risk putting the bar “out of business” and stressed they have seen improvements over the last six months, with actions taken where necessary.

He said: “We are not here to have an adverse effect on emergency services and would like to consider ourselves an asset to Hartlepool’s night-time economy by a means of strengthening security to the area.”

He also claimed only two incidents had occurred linked to the premises after 2am since the February hearing.

The council’s decision was in line with its licensing policy which states “in non-residential areas applications for licences to allow the sale of alcohol or the supply of late night refreshment beyond 2am will normally be refused”.