Local businesses are urged to attend an event to find out how they can be involved in the restoration of the town’s historic PS Wingfield Castle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council is inviting businesses to take part in a supply chain engagement event to explore opportunities linked to the upcoming restoration of the ship berthed at the Museum of Hartlepool.

It will take place on Thursday, June 26, in the Sir William Grey Suite at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool, between 9.30am and 11.30am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will share key information and details of upcoming opportunities for the restoration project due to begin later this year.

PS Wingfield Castle is set to undergo a major restoration. Picture by FRANK REID

Hartlepool Borough Council says the Wingfield Castle is a proud symbol of Hartlepool’s shipbuilding past.

It is recognised as part of the National Historic Fleet, marking it as a vessel of pre-eminent national significance.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves, the council’s chair of economic growth and regeneration committee, said: “The Wingfield Castle is a much-loved part of Hartlepool’s maritime heritage, and this restoration is a key part of our vision for Hartlepool’s Waterfront.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to ensure that as many businesses as possible are aware of the opportunities involved in this project including local Hartlepool and Tees Valley-based businesses.

Councillor Pamela Hargreaves.

"That is why we are hosting this supply chain engagement event to spread awareness for businesses to support us with these really exciting plans and play their part in restoring a key piece of Hartlepool’s history.”

Built in Hartlepool by William Gray and Company and launched in 1934, the PS Wingfield Castle formerly served as a Humber Estuary ferry and featured in the 1980 David Lynch film The Elephant Man.

In recent years it has fallen into a considerable state of disrepair. Last year, £300,000 of emergency repairs were completed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Wingfield Castle restoration is part of a wider regeneration programme of Hartlepool Waterfront, including transforming the visitor experience at the Museum of Hartlepool and the opening of the Highlight active wellbeing hub.

The supply chain event aims to connect local suppliers with potential principal contractors and is open to all, including sole traders and specialist craftspeople.

Attendees can find out details of the expected upcoming contract tender packages, including opportunities in metalwork, engineering, joinery, scaffolding, marine services and conservation.

For more information or to register your interest visit www.hartlepool.gov.uk/wingfieldcastleindustryengagementevent