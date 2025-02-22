Hartlepool family launch year of challenges to boost sudden cardiac death screening programme
Dan Cook, from the town, lost his life at just 33 in May last year from a sudden cardiac death after collapsing while at the gym.
His grieving family have committed to completing a different fitness challenge every month for the next year to help improve heart screening among young people.
The first two monthly event have been held in gyms in Hartlepool and across the country and abroad with family, friends and colleagues from the air industry he worked in uniting in Dan’s memory.
His family said: “Our aim is to honour Daniel’s memory by taking on 12 challenges this year, while raising funds to provide vital cardiac screening for young people aged 14 to 35.
“We are particularly focused on increasing access to screening in the North of England, where it is currently lacking.”
In January, CrossFit Evolve in Hartlepool collaborated with Dan's family to design a workout inspired by Dan's strong personality and had an overwhelming response.
Affiliate gyms in Putney in London, Stokesley, Manchester and in British Virgin Islands also held events raising thousands for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac deaths in young people.
Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of 12 young people every week in the UK, often without any prior symptoms.
Potentially lifesaving screenings can detect hidden heart conditions that, if caught early, can often be managed or treated.
Dan’s family hope to help fund more screenings in the region and also spark a wider conversation about the importance of early detection.
They added: “We would love to see a national screening programme introduced.
“It’s heartbreaking to know that sudden cardiac deaths can often be prevented, yet so many young people remain at risk because these screenings aren’t widely available.”
CRY currently tests around 30,000 young people but the waiting list exceeds 100,000.
CRY chief executive Dr Steven Cox said: “These services are crucial, and I’d like to give a huge thank you to Lesley and everyone who’s getting involved in this inspiring, 12-month challenge in memory of Dan.”
For more information or to support the family’s challenges visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/dan-cook/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.