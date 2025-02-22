Family and friends of a Hartlepool man all over the world are coming together to raise money in his memory.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Cook, from the town, lost his life at just 33 in May last year from a sudden cardiac death after collapsing while at the gym.

His grieving family have committed to completing a different fitness challenge every month for the next year to help improve heart screening among young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first two monthly event have been held in gyms in Hartlepool and across the country and abroad with family, friends and colleagues from the air industry he worked in uniting in Dan’s memory.

Hartlepool's Evolve Gym in Burn Road saw an incredible turnout for the first of 12 monthly challenges in memory of Dan Cook from the town.

His family said: “Our aim is to honour Daniel’s memory by taking on 12 challenges this year, while raising funds to provide vital cardiac screening for young people aged 14 to 35.

“We are particularly focused on increasing access to screening in the North of England, where it is currently lacking.”

In January, CrossFit Evolve in Hartlepool collaborated with Dan's family to design a workout inspired by Dan's strong personality and had an overwhelming response.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Affiliate gyms in Putney in London, Stokesley, Manchester and in British Virgin Islands also held events raising thousands for Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), a charity dedicated to preventing sudden cardiac deaths in young people.

Daniel Cook died from sudden cardiac death aged just 33,

Sudden cardiac death claims the lives of 12 young people every week in the UK, often without any prior symptoms.

Potentially lifesaving screenings can detect hidden heart conditions that, if caught early, can often be managed or treated.

Dan’s family hope to help fund more screenings in the region and also spark a wider conversation about the importance of early detection.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Castaway gym in the British Virgin Islands held an event in memory of Dan Cook.

They added: “We would love to see a national screening programme introduced.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that sudden cardiac deaths can often be prevented, yet so many young people remain at risk because these screenings aren’t widely available.”

CRY currently tests around 30,000 young people but the waiting list exceeds 100,000.

CRY chief executive Dr Steven Cox said: “These services are crucial, and I’d like to give a huge thank you to Lesley and everyone who’s getting involved in this inspiring, 12-month challenge in memory of Dan.”

For more information or to support the family’s challenges visit https://www.c-r-y.org.uk/dan-cook/