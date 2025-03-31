Spring Statement leaves UK SME’s more financially vulnerable, reports show

SME's are being made to reconsider their future | No Credit

The Chancellor’s Spring Statement, delivered in March 2025, outlined long-term ambitions for economic growth through investment in defence, housing, and digital transformation.

However, many business groups noted the absence of short-term support for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), particularly around immediate cost pressures.

Rising employer National Insurance contributions, increases to the National Living Wage, and persistent inflationary impacts have made it increasingly difficult for some businesses to justify continuing to trade under current conditions.

Industry responses to the Statement reflected a common view that while future reform is welcome, the lack of near-term relief leaves many SMEs vulnerable or reconsidering their future direction.

Reports from insolvency firm Clarke Bell show a sharp month-on-month increase in Members’ Voluntary Liquidations (MVLs), completing almost four times as many solvent company closures in February 2025 as in January.

The data reflects a noticeable shift in business sentiment, with more company directors choosing to close solvent companies and withdraw funds while the current tax environment remains stable.

John Bell, Director at Clarke Bell, said: “The increase in MVL activity suggests that more directors are opting to take proactive steps in the current economic climate.

“Uncertainty around future tax changes, combined with rising business costs, is prompting many to review their position and plan ahead.”

A Members’ Voluntary Liquidation is a formal process used to wind up a solvent company and return its remaining funds to shareholders.

The uptick in MVL use this February may indicate a growing number of directors choosing to retire, pivot to new ventures, or consolidate multiple companies in the face of uncertain trading conditions.

Clarke Bell’s February figures follow a year in which MVL volumes have remained consistent but have not shown such a sharp month-on-month rise until now.

John Bell added: “While many companies are continuing to trade successfully, others are reaching a natural endpoint.

“We are seeing more directors assessing their business plans and deciding that, for various reasons, this is the right time to close their company.

“That may be influenced by tax considerations, succession planning, or simply wider economic uncertainty.”

As attention now turns to the upcoming Comprehensive Spending Review and Autumn Budget, many business owners are expected to continue reviewing their financial and operational positions.

The potential for changes to Capital Gains Tax or Business Asset Disposal Relief is a particular concern for those looking to extract value from their business in the near future.

Clarke Bell’s February MVL data suggests that solvent liquidations may continue to rise if current conditions persist.