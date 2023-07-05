The trainees, aged between 15 and 24, flew from Teesside Airport on Saturday to Den Helder, in North Holland, to begin their journey back to Hartlepool.

The students are sailing across eight vessels and are expected to dock in Hartlepool between Wednesday and Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local businesses have supported the trainees, including the Sea Cadets, Thirteen Group, Redcar College and the Hartlepool-based PFC Trust , with travel agent Dawson and Sanderson assisting them in their flight from Teesside Airport last month.

Students taking part in the Tall Ships Races 2023 embark on a flight to Amsterdam from Teesside Airport.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “It’s great that our airport can play one small part in getting these amateur sailors to their ships for one of the biggest events taking place in our region this year.

"Sail Trainees is a fantastic scheme to help the personal development of young people, while making memories and friendships that will last a lifetime.

"I wish them all safe travels and look forward to welcoming them back to our area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Tall Ships Races will see thousands of people visit the town and is the first time they have docked on our shores since 2010.

Councillor Mike Young, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council and combined authority portfolio lead for tourism and culture, said: “The Sail Trainees initiative is a hugely important element of The Tall Ships Races Hartlepool 2023 in that it ensures a significant number of our young people benefit from this fantastic event.

"To have the opportunity to sail on a Tall Ship is a-once-in-a-lifetime experience that I’m sure will leave a lasting impression on the trainees for the rest of their lives.

"I’d like to take the opportunity to wish them all good luck as they embark on their amazing adventure.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Hartlepool is an ambitious town and we have already started work on the impacts and legacy programme once the Tall Ships Race concludes.

"But for now, we're excited for what will be an incredible weekend.”