Lilly Brandt, Olivia Fox, Oswald Roberts, Kirsty Hatherall, Matthew Gooding, James Lilly, Emma Fox and Leah Iles are all taking part in the races, which have not set sail to Hartlepool since 2010.

Oswald, 15, and Mathew, 15, who both attend Manor Academy, will be sailing on the Wylde Swan alongside James, 15, from Dyke House Academy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lilly, 15, has only sailed on a powerboat before and will be joined by Olivia, 15, from the Academy at Shotton Hall, who has already sailed from France to Ramsgate on the TS Jack Petchey.

Sea Cadets travelling on board the Tall Ships: Ordinary Cadet Lilly Brandt, Able Cadet Olivia Fox, Cadet First Oswald Roberts, Cadet Kirsty Hatherall, Ordinary Cadet Matthew Gooding, Able Cadet James Lilly, PO Emma Fox, Sergeant Leah Iles and Commanding Officer PO Jane Fox.

Commanding Officer, Jane Fox, said: “It’s so nice for our cadets to be involved in something like the Tall Ships Races Hartlepool.

"We all remember what the event was like the last time it was here 13 years ago and it was so special.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three of the Cadets will be travelling from Van Helder, in the Netherlands, with the other five joining the journey to Fredrikstad, in Norway.

Commanding Officer Fox said: “This is what they do with us, they prepare for life at sea.

Hartlepool is set to host the Tall Ships Races in July, 2023.

"They engage in a lot training, learn about sea turns, sailing, knots, all kinds of things.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Being involved in the Tall Ships Races means they can put the good skills they have learned to good use.”

The Cadets have all taken part in their own fundraising to help pay for the trip, with some receiving support from the Oman Bursary Scheme, the PFC Trust and their schools.

They have also been given the opportunity to travel on The Morgenster, Roald Amundsen and Jolie Brise, all of which will be docked at Hartlepool Marina for the event.

Commanding Officer Fox added: “As a group we never thought we would get as many as this to go on the ships. It’s so exciting for them all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad