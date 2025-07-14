A Hartlepool teacher and artist has thanked the Billingham International Folklore Festival for her 40-year affiliation with the arts.

Vicky Jackson, 48, was inspired to get into the arts after experiencing the Billingham International Folklore Festival as a child, where she took part in children’s clubs to learn from the festival’s international performers.

Vicky, who moved from Billingham to Hartlepool at the age of 11, said: “It was like the centre of the world was performing outside of my front door for two weeks of the year.

"The festival really makes Billingham come to life.

“My earliest memories of the Folklore Festival are standing along the parade route and it feeling like the Olympics as representatives from different countries proudly walked through the town wearing some stunning colourful costumes that I loved and really engaged with.”

Vicky taught performing arts for more than 17 years at the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, where she later became head of performing arts.

Speaking about the festival, she said: “The festival was a real highlight of my year.

"I felt lucky seeing all of these wonderful people from across the world.

Vicky Jackson pictured in her Billingham Brownies uniform waiting for the Parade of Nations during the Billingham International Folklore Festival of World Dance.

"I didn’t know at that early age this was unique to Billingham as I thought it happened in other towns as well.”

Olga Maloney, artistic director of the BIFF, said: “It’s amazing to think that the Folklore Festival can have such a lasting and inspiring effect on somebody’s career like in the case of Vicky.

“We have always had the vision of creating opportunities where aspiring young dancers can have unique experiences and be motivated by cultural influences from around the world.

“This tradition continues to this very day as the children’s club and international dance workshops are still going strong ready to inspire future generations of dancers from across Tees Valley.”

The BIFF is returning for its 60th anniversary this summer between August 9 and August 17, with performances across the Tees Valley.

Events in Hartlepool are taking place on Thursday, August 14, at Summerhill Country Park, off Catcote Road.

There will be a free outdoor performance at 12.30pm by dancers and musicians all the way from Puerto Rico, and a Carribean dance workshop at 1.30pm.

Tickets can be reserved online at https://billinghamfestival.com/whats-on/box-office.