Three schoolboys have been arrested in connection with a blaze at a town centre bar.

Three schoolboys have been arrested in connection with a blaze at a town centre bar.

Parts of Victoria Road and adjoining streets were sealed off as up to seven crews, including an hydraulic platform from neighbouring County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service, tackled the blaze.

Firefighters were still dousing flames after nightfall with one crew remaining at the scene on Tuesday morning.

A cordon outside Eskimo Joe's, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.

Police cordons also remain in place while investigations continue.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Tuesday lunchtime: “Police attended the scene with Cleveland Fire Brigade.

"CCTV was reviewed and officers utilised the police drone in order to help trace the reported suspects.

"The drone led officers on the ground to locate three boys in Hartlepool town centre, who were all arrested.

A police car outside Eskimo Joe's bar, in Victoria Road, Hartlepool, following Monday night's fire.

"Two boys aged 14 were arrested on suspicion of arson and one boy aged 11 was arrested on suspicion of arson and possessing an offensive weapon.

"A knife was reportedly seized from the 11 year old.

“The three boys remain in custody.

“No one was injured as result of the fire. However, severe damage has been caused to the building and further damage has been caused to the premises next door.

“A scene remains at Victoria Road and Lauder Street and the roads will remain closed until further notice.”

Eskimo Joes, formerly home to Yates’s Wine Lodge and Pop World, opened in the autumn of 2022 before closing around a year later.

The bar is currently on sale for £300,000.

The police statement added: “Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting 066199.”