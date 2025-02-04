The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool is inviting people to attend her Civic and Community Celebration Service later this month.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The event is due to take place at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, in the town’s Hutton Avenue, on Sunday, February 16, at 10.30am.

The service will be led by Canon Paul Douthwaite and civic guests will include the Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, and representatives of other North-East local authorities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ceremonial Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, said: “The service is an important event in the civic calendar and I do hope people are able to join me.

The Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool is inviting people to attend her Civic and Community Celebration Service at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, in Hutton Avenue, on Sunday, February 16.

"It is also an opportunity for us to come together to raise money for some well deserving local causes.”

Donations in support of the town’s Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre can be made at the end of the service.

Light refreshments will also be served afterwards.