Ceremonial Mayor of Hartlepool hosts civic and community celebration service
The event is due to take place at St Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church, in the town’s Hutton Avenue, on Sunday, February 16, at 10.30am.
The service will be led by Canon Paul Douthwaite and civic guests will include the Lord-Lieutenant of County Durham, Sue Snowdon, and representatives of other North-East local authorities.
The Ceremonial Mayor, Councillor Carole Thompson, said: “The service is an important event in the civic calendar and I do hope people are able to join me.
"It is also an opportunity for us to come together to raise money for some well deserving local causes.”
Donations in support of the town’s Alice House Hospice and Belle Vue Sports Community and Youth Centre can be made at the end of the service.
Light refreshments will also be served afterwards.