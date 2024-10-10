Fire-hit Hartlepool Odeon cinema building is judged 'structurally unsafe' following examination by experts

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 10th Oct 2024, 17:09 BST
Experts have examined a fire-damaged former cinema and judged it to be “structurally unsafe”.

Talks are now ongoing between the private owners of the derelict Odeon site, which borders Raby Road and Dent Street, in Hartlepool, and Hartlepool Borough Council to help secure the necessary permissions to carry out safety work.

This means that surrounding road closures are expected to remain in force for the foreseeable future.

The Grade-II listed building, which was devastated by fire at the weekend, is protected by “statutory regulations” which mean “efforts must be made to preserve as much of the heritage as possible”.

Fencing surrounds the fire-hit former Odeon building, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.
Fencing surrounds the fire-hit former Odeon building, in Raby Road, Hartlepool.

The developments were revealed in a lengthy statement released by the borough council on Thursday afternoon.

It followed shortly after Cleveland Police confirmed that a 15-year-old boy had been arrested on suspicion of arson and bailed pending further investigations.

Eight fire crews from as far away at Saltburn battled the blaze through the night after flames erupted from the building on Saturday, October 5, at just before 11pm.

The council statement read: “Hartlepool Borough Council is continuing to support the owner of the former Odeon Cinema building on Dent Street in Hartlepool following a large fire on Saturday (5th October).

The fire broke out on Saturday, October 5, at just before 11pm.
The fire broke out on Saturday, October 5, at just before 11pm.
“The building has been significantly damaged by the fire and earlier this week fencing was erected around the scene to keep the public at a safe distance and protect them from potential falling debris.

“Structural engineers have now been able to access the scene and have confirmed that the building remains structurally unsafe.

“As well as assisting with the initial response, the council has been supporting the owner to secure the required approvals from the local planning authority to carry out works on the building to make it safe.

“The building is Grade-II listed and therefore this may take longer than a normal building to resolve, as statutory regulations mean efforts must be made to preserve as much of the heritage as possible.

“Whilst the approval is being sought and works are carried out on site, road closures will remain in place in Raby Road, and the end of Young Street and Dent Street. Temporary traffic diversions remain in place.

“Some residents from houses nearby remain in alternative accommodation after a number of properties on Joicey Court were evacuated.

"Those affected continue to be supported and we are working in partnership with housing agencies in relation to this.”

