The full line up has been released for Hartlepool’s second pride event later this summer.

Hartlepool Pride is taking place at a number of locations around the town on Saturday, July 5.

The Bobby Dazzler Stage, situated in Church Square, will be one of the main areas of the festival, featuring a host of different acts from 11.30pm until 4pm.

The line up, hosted by Shankii Kandl and Ophelia B, is set to include Gloria Love, students from Miss Toni’s Academy and Better The Kylie You Know.

Pictured at the 2024 Hartlepool pop-up pride event is Pam The Dinnerlady telling a story to youngsers in the Hartlepool Art Gallery.

From 12.30pm until 4pm, members of the public can also get involved in street chalk art while at 2pm there will be a pop-up street parade in the square.

Throughout the day, Hartlepool Art Gallery, in Church Square, will have a variety of arts and crafts activities on and barber shop Head Quarters HQ, in Church Street, will be offering gender-affirming haircuts for a reduced price of £5.

The Northern School of Art, also in Church Street, is also taking part in the event, hosting a maker’s market and a clothes swap from 11am until 4pm.

In addition, Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, is hosting a coffee morning from 10am until 11am and a drag workshop from 12.30pm until 1.30pm.

Pictured at the 2024 Hartlepool Pride event are Dave Hunter, Lizzie Klotz and Ann Johnson.

Donations to support the event are still being taken and can be made at https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/hartlepool-pride-2025.

They will go towards purchasing supplies, arts materials, artist fees, transport, marketing and access support.

More information about the event can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/PrideInTeesValley.