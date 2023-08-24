St Hild’s Church of England School, in King Oswy Drive, opened its doors to its final year students for the last time today to receive their GCSE results.

Twins Shelly and Jodie Webster, 16, opened their envelopes together and were “buzzing”.

Shelly is particularly proud of the 9s she got in art and religious education, and Jodie is happy with her 6.

Two sets of twins at St Hild's celebrate their GCSE results.

Jodie said: “I am really pleased with myself. I am pleased with Shelly.”

Shelly is heading off to the Northern School of Art in September to complete her level three in art and design, and Jodie is heading off to the Hartlepool Sixth Form College, in Blakelock Road, to study games design.

Speaking about the start of their new journeys at different colleges, Jodie said: “It is sad. I won’t have her to sit with anymore.”

The school also saw another set of twins collect their results today.

St. Hilds School head teacher, Tracy Gibson.

Lucy and Anya Robinson, 16, are heading off to East Durham College together in September.

Anya hopes to take law, biology and English literature, and Lucy, who is the school’s head girl, hopes to take history, law and politics.

Grace Archer, 16, made the most progress amongst her classmates and is grateful to her mum and aunt Danielle for the support they have given her across the years.

She said: “I have definitely seen progress throughout the years. I really struggled at the beginning but got better and got into the swing of things.”

She has not decided yet whether she will do a policing diploma or A-levels.

The school’s headteacher, Tracey Gibson, said: “Congratulations and well done to our amazing class of 2023 who can be very proud of the results they have achieved. We certainly are very proud of them.

"It has been such a pleasure to see them develop into the fine young adults we see today, leaving us happy in the knowledge that they have gained the grades they worked so hard for.