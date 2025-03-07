Hartlepool Borough Council is working with a number of partner organisations to tackle a range of issues across the town including anti-social behaviour, littering, dog fouling and fly-tipping. Pictured from left is Brenda Harrisonm, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Martin Jones, Community Protection Officer at Hartlepool Borough Council, Karen Oliver, Policy Chair of Neighbourhood Services at Hartlepool Borough Council, and Kieran Bostock, assistant director at Hartlepool Borough Council.

A new crusade to improve residents’ lives has kick started across town this week.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Borough Council is working with a number of partner organisations to tackle a range of issues across the town including anti-social behaviour, littering, dog fouling and fly tipping.

The first week of action takes place in the Burn Valley ward from Monday, March 4, until Friday, March 7, with councillors and local enforcement officers taking to the streets to speak to residents about their concerns.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Brenda Harrison, leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, said: “We want to address the issues that most concern residents and which can have a seriously negative impact on their lives.

Karen Oliver, policy chair of neighbourhood services at Hartlepool Borough Council, is advocating a zero tolerance approach towards dog fouling. Picture by FRANK REID

"We also want people to feel safe and to have pride in where they live."

For Councillor Karen Oliver, who is policy chair of neighbourhood services at Hartlepool Borough Council, dog fouling is a “big issue”.

She said: “We want to kick start our zero tolerance for dog fouling.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During Covid, a lot more people got dogs, of course, and that’s fine, but it’s about taking responsibility for them.”

She continued: “It brings the area down, it’s an absolute nuisance and it’s a health hazard.”

As part of this new initiative, Hartlepool Borough Council has acquired a new large mechanical sweep for the town.

Kieran Bostock, assistant director for neighbourhood services, said: “We have a new large mechanical sweep which will help keep on top of weeds and litter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We were relying on just one to do the whole town so now we’ve got double the power.”

Similar work is also due to be carried out in five other areas of the town over the coming weeks with the Victoria ward being targeted next week.

Councillor Harrison said: “I’d like to thank the many partner organisations which are supporting this initiative.

"By coming together and co-ordinating our resources in this way, we can have a real impact on areas, bring about significant improvements and, hopefully, create a feelgood factor for residents.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council’s partners include Cleveland Police, Cleveland Fire Brigade, Thirteen Group, Home Group, Hartlepool Sixth Form College, Thrive-Teesside, local schools, the Salaam Centre and Hartlepool Big Town Tidy Up.