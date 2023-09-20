Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The race night is taking place on Friday, September 29, from 6.30pm until 10pm at Cafe One77, in York Road, as part of this month’s return of the PFC Trust-led campaign UChangeLives’ Get Up and Give.

This initiative encourages individuals to raise funds to support the PFC Trust’s work across the community.

Individuals, sports clubs, community groups and charitable organisations can also choose to raise funds on a 50/50 split, donating 50 per cent to their charity of choice and 50 per cent to the PFC Trust.

Christine Fewster, pictured third from the right, outside the respite caravan in Northumberland, alongside the Cooper family.

Christine Fewster, CEO of the charity, said: “We value our relationship with PFC Trust and work together to help our community in Hartlepool.

"This year's appeal is a great way for organisations to share the wealth and help more people.

"We want to raise as much money as possible to continue providing free activities and events.

"We understand that times are tough for everyone and providing free weekly events helps people get out of the house and meet up with friends old and new.”

Surface Smart, a North-East-based exterior cleaning company, is the night’s headline sponsor alongside Lily Anne’s Wellbeing Cafe, Poolie Time Exchange, Rafferty’s, Bar 31, Let’s Connect, Andromeda and HartlePower.

The last UChangeLives appeal introduced the opportunity for unpaid carers to take low cost or free short breaks to a holiday home Hartlepool Carers now owns in Northumberland.

Ms Fewster said: “Families tell us it has been a lifeline and an opportunity to spend some time away with other family members.

"Our young carers have had several weekends away, supported by our staff team as it can be difficult for them to get away and have a break.

"The impact has been significant, and we don't have many spare breaks available, showing its popularity.

"Without our community and PFC Trust this would not have been possible.”

Tickets for this month’s race night cost £5 and include a giant hot dog and music.

To support the race night, call (01429) 283 095. Carers are looking for raffle and tombola prizes.