Scores of football fans across Hartlepool gathered to watch the Lionesses beat Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

England’s female football team, known as the Lionesses, won the UEFA Women’s Euro tournament for a second successive time after a close draw lead to penalties.

Spain’s Mariona Caldentey gave her team a half-time lead, but England’s Alessia Russo equalised shortly in the 57th minute.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With nothing to separate the teams, the Lionesses then found themselves going head-to-head with Spain on penalties.

Scores of sports fans across Hartlepool gathered to watch the Lionesses beat Spain in the Women’s Euro 2025 final on Sunday, July 27. Photo Peter Byrne/PA.

England scored three goals against Spain’s one, with Chloe Kelly kicking the deciding goal which saw England take home the title once again.

Shelley Purvis, operator of The Park Inn, in Park Road, Hartlepool, said: “We had such a great atmosphere here at The Park Inn – from old and young, male and female – all cheering the Lionesses on.”

Adam Gains, of Rosie’s, at Navigation Point, on the marina, added: “The atmosphere at Rosie's during the England v Spain Women's Euro 2025 final was electric, with fans roaring louder than ever as the Lionesses clinched victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Every cheer, chant and gasp echoed the pride of Hartlepool.”

Taking to social media, Hartlepool Rugby Club said: “Incredible Lionesses. Congratulations. Inspiring our girls one sport at a time.”

Hartlepool’s MP, Jonathan Brash, also congratulated the Lionesses on their victory.

He said: “The Lionesses haven’t just brought football home, they’ve made the whole country proud in a way that goes far beyond the football pitch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their Euros victory is a defining moment for England and a reminder of what we can achieve when we back talent, belief and teamwork.”

He continued: “It’s more than just a win though. As a dad to an 11-year-old daughter, this moment feels even more special.

"The Lionesses have shown girls everywhere that they can lead, they can win and they can wear the England shirt with pride.

"Here in Hartlepool, we are lucky to have amazing football clubs that support our women and girls, and I know this victory will mean so much to them.

"Our England team has broken down barriers, silenced doubters and lifted the nation. They’ve made history.”