Hartlepool Borough Council hosted a graduation and awards ceremony in the Civic Centre to celebrate the achievements of its supported interns and volunteers.

Hartlepool Borough Council’s supported internships are structured work-based study programmes for young people aged 16 to 24 with additional needs or autism.

They are designed to help young people gain the skills, experience and confidence they need to move into paid employment.

Certificates were presented to 15 students including Alice Crinson, Ben Pailor, Cheryl McDonald, David Boyd, Finley Coleman, Jamie Haresnape, Jay Collins, Joshua Grainger, Kieran Moon, Logan Davies, Luca Poerio, Marc Phillips, Michael Ainger, Olivia Kerr-Morgan and Sophie Page.

Pictured are the supported interns, volunteers, businesses and organisations with their certificates and awards alongside Councillor Brenda Harrison and Councillor Gary Allen.

A number of awards were also presented to participating businesses and their employers.

Seaton Hall Care Home, in The Green, Seaton Carew, received an award for best new supported internship placement, Heron Foods for continued support in supported internship placement and Dinsdale Lodge Care Home, in Station Lane, for best new volunteer placement.

Leader of Hartlepool Borough Council, Councillor Brenda Harrison, said: “A massive well done to all our supported interns and volunteers.

"We are so proud of all they have achieved and wish them good luck and success in the future.

“We are extremely grateful for the role that Hartlepool firms and organisations play in the programme, shaping brighter futures and helping our interns and volunteers to thrive.

“We very much hope more employers will follow them and come on board in future programmes.”

Further awards were presented to Paul Storey, of the North Tees and Hartlepool NHS Trust, Ian Grievson, of Hartlepool Borough Council, and Natalie Frankland, of ReLoved Clothing.

Councillor Gary Allen, chair of Hartlepool Borough Council’s Adult and Community-Based Services Committee, said: “Many congratulations to our supported interns and volunteers. They are fantastic and are truly inspiring. I wish them every success for the future.

“I would also like to pay special tribute to the local businesses and organisations which are our partners in this programme.

“They are the backbone of the programme. Without their dedication, encouragement and belief, this journey simply wouldn’t be possible.”

Businesses looking to get involved are asked to get in touch by emailing [email protected].