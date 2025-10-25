An award-winning amateur dramatic theatre group in Hartlepool is celebrating after coming home with three accolades at an annual awards ceremony.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hartlepool Stage Society received three awards at the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) awards which was held at the Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, in Newcastle.

The amateur theatre group, formerly known as the Hartlepool Gilbert and Sullivan Society, won Best Pantomime and Best Pantomime Villain in District 8 for their 2024 production of Beauty and the Enchanted Beast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Set in the magical kingdom of Baguette, the enchanting story of Beauty and the Enchanting Beast featured a cast of whimsical characters including a talking dog with a knack for mischief, larger-than-life friends and an evil enchantress.

Hartlepool Stage Society's Liz Marshall accepts the Regional Councillor's Award from NODA North Regional Councillor Peter Oliver. Photo credit One Imagery.

Liz Marshall, who played the Evil Enchantress at the show, which ran from November 21 until November 23, also went on to win the Regional Councillor’s Award for Best Pantomime Villain across the entire North of England.

Director and writer Peter Rowlands said: “I am completely humbled to have a pantomime that I wrote and directed win the prestigious NODA award for the District 8 Best Pantomime 2025.

"I could not have asked for a better cast to bring my vision to life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is the first time the Hartlepool Stage Society has taken home a regional award and is “even more remarkable given the challenges faces by the society in 2024” following the temporary closure of the Town Hall Theatre, in Raby Road, and the Borough Hall, in Middlegate.

Hartlepool Stage Society's Peter Rowlands, Jordan Grylls and Chris Toth accept the Best Pantomime Award from NODA's North District 8 representative Emma Coulson. Photo credit One Imagery.

The group’s latest success adds to its winning streak at the NODA North Performance Awards after winning Best Musical in both 2024 and 2023 for its production of Little Shop of Horrors in 2023 and The Addams Family in 2022.

Hartlepool Stage Society is already gearing up for its winter concert, Fresh Takes and Timeless Remakes, which will take place at the Hartlepool Town Hall Theatre on Friday, November 21, and Saturday, November 22, ahead of its summer musical next year which is Shrek the Musical.

For more information about upcoming shows and to get involved in Hartlepool Stage Society, go to https://hartlepoolstagesociety.co.uk/.