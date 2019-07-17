Hartlepool United president Jeff Stelling hopes to top £1 million for Prostate Cancer UK
Sky Sports presenter Jeff Stelling is taking to the streets again soon to help stop prostate cancer from claiming lives.
The Soccer Saturday host and Hartlepool United President has helped to raise almost £800,000 for Prostate Cancer UK having completed an incredible 25 walking marathons in two epic challenges.
The passionate Poolie is lacing up his walking boots again this September when he hopes to top £1 million to help fight the most common cancer in men by walking four marathons in four days.
It will see Jeff walk a marathon in a different nation each day taking in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales and England.
Supporters can sign up to walk alongside him now.
He said: "It’s an indiscriminate disease, affecting men and their families across the UK – and that’s why I’m taking this message across the home nations.
“We’ll be visiting some iconic clubs with a big message."
The event starts in Glasgow on September 5 beginning at Queens Park FC (Hampden Park) and taking in Glasgow Rangers FC, Glasgow Celtic, Hamilton Academical and Motherwell.
Next day he is off to Belfast covering Crusaders FC, Cliftonville FC, Glentoran and Linfield (Windsor Park).
On September 7, Jeff will be in Cardiff walking from Newport County FC to Cardiff City and the Principality Stadium.
The final marathon in London on September 8 has already sold out when Jeff and supporters will walk a route taking in the stadiums of West Ham, Charlton Athletic, Millwall, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.
In 2016, Jeff helped raise more than £300,000 by walking 10 marathons in 10 days from Victoria Park to Wembley.
The following year he went even further walking 15 marathons in 15 days from Exeter's St James Park to its namesake in Newcastle.
Jeff added: “We aim to break through the £1million raised for this disease that kills one man every 45 minutes. It’s a staggering statistic.
“All our previous 25 marathons have been completed in England but men in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland suffer just as much so we should get out there and beat the drum.”
Anyone wishing to be added to the waiting list for the walk London should email football@prostatecanceruk.org