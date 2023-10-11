Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The annual Hootenanny event at Hartlepool Rugby Club, in Mayfield Park, Hartlepool, is set to return after its sold-out event raised £8,600 for Alice House Hospice.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the event on 27 August, where more than 30 beers, lagers, stouts and ciders were served, alongside a full day of live music, including funk and soul music courtesy of DJ Fake Charles, also known as Mally Day.

Greg Hildreth, a member of the senior management team at Alice House, said, “Thanks to our friends and supporters at Hartlepool Rugby Club for another amazing day and fundraising total.

Drinkers enjoying themselves at the beer festival in aid of Hartlepool's Alice House Hospice.

"The love and support that this event has is wonderful, both in terms of raising funds for hospice services and as an established event for our town.

"Long may it continue to bring people together for a great day out and a very important cause.”

A number of live bands performed on the day including Finlay Dobing, Erin Frances, Dig the Old Breed, Pek & Wanley and The Sequel.Each beer was sponsored by a local business or family and the beer cups were sponsored by Exwold Technology, which has been partners of Alice House Hospice for many years.

Mr Hildreth said: “On behalf of everyone at the hospice, I would also like to express our appreciation to those sponsored, volunteered and attended, along with the long list of people who worked so hard to ensure the day was another success.”

From left, Richard Armitage, Greg Hildreth and Dave Roberts, of Alice House Hospice.

Lee Dodgson, of Hartlepool Rugby Club, added: "We're delighted that the Hootenanny has once again raised such a substantial amount of money for Alice House Hospice.

"It's always a pleasure to be able collaborate with them on this event.

"This year's Hoot was our biggest yet, with tickets selling out in record time.

