A Hartlepool-born singer who is making a name for himself in Spain has paid tribute to his late father.

Sean McNicholas jetted out to Spain in October 2018 after his late father Michael urged him to try his luck and put himself out there.

Sean, 33, plays gigs every night across Benidorm as a tribute to pop sensation Harry Styles.

The former English Martyrs pupil explained how his dad had packed his car full of his music equipment and told him “it’s now or never – or you are going to be stuck in a rut forever”.

Sean said: “My dad was an incredible man, full of drive and totally inspiring.

"He would always be saying to me – make it happen.

“’The big wide world is out there for you so get out amongst it and believe in the unique talents you have within you.’

"Those words still resonate in my mind on a daily basis as I work many miles from my home in Hartlepool.”

Sean McNicholas is pictured practising his moves in 2010 as a trolley pusher at Tesco.

Sean sadly lost his dad in December 2023, adding: “I still feel the pain of his loss to this day.

"But I take his memory and strong mental belief with me as I work over here nightly and then read the endless comments from holidaymakers from across the globe via social media the following day.”

Sean’s mum, Pam, still lives in Hartlepool and has played a major role in his success, giving him constant support at home and away.

Sean, who used to push trolleys at Tesco and worked at Costa, has also made a guest appearance on ITV’s Lorraine show.

Sean said: “I will be heading back to Hartlepool to mark the passing of my lovely dad on Sunday, December 15, at the Steelworks Club in town.

"I am excited to be bringing back my Harry Styles show for a matinee performance and many family friends and who knows some of those lovely customers that I met along the journey at Tesco and Costa Coffee in the town.

"I wouldn’t change a thing and grateful for the opportunities during that period of my life.”