PureGym set to open new '24/7' branch in Hartlepool before Christmas

Leading gym operator PureGym is opening a new branch in Hartlepool next month.

The premises will open in Belle Vue Way, on Friday, December 20, at noon and promises the local community “24/7 access to flexible, affordable fitness” with with “low-cost zero-contract memberships”.

The 11,000sq ft gym will include “hundreds of pieces of state-of-the-art equipment”, free weights area, cardio equipment and a fitness zone.

A “huge range of classes” are all included within the membership price with certified personal trainers available to support members and a free initial exercise induction also available.

Nine jobs will be created when the gym opens although the company said it is always keen to help people become certified PTs, with the potential of a job offer, through a 14-week training course with its PureGym Personal Training Academy.

Founded in 2009, PureGym has more than 390 branches nationwide and has extended its operations abroad with clubs in Denmark, Switzerland and the United States.

A spokesperson for PureGym said: “Following strong demand for PureGym’s affordable, flexible fitness offering in County Durham, we are excited to be expanding our presence with a brand-new gym in Hartlepool.

"We’re on a mission to inspire a happier, healthier nation and our newest gym will provide members with nonstop access to low-cost, high-quality fitness facilities they need to unlock their fitness potential and leave the gym feeling their best.

"We can’t wait to welcome members through the doors of PureGym Hartlepool.”

Further details about the gym’s membership are available by logging on to https://www.puregym.com/gyms/hartlepool/.