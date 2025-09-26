A final school bell has rang for a long-standing Hartlepool teacher as she retires after three and a half decades.

Caroline Tyerman retired from Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Friday, September 19, after 35 years.

She first joined the school back in 1990 as a year five and six teacher, finishing her time as a lead practitioner for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Caroline, an avid Middlesbrough Football Club fan, said: “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Brougham and will leave with many fond memories.

Caroline Tyerman (back centre) is pictured alongside headteacher Sarah Greenan, deputy headteacher Gemma Kelly and Brougham Primary School pupils.

“Brougham is a very tight knit community and the school is at the heart of it.

"During my time here, I’ve built up wonderful relationships with parents and pupils and always tried my utmost to support them in every way – both inside and outside of school.”

According to Caroline, Brougham Primary School is a “very different school” now than what it was when she first started.

She said: “I feel the school is in a much better place now. There is a very strong leadership team which are always driving new initiatives.

“Brougham is now in a position where it is able to provide support to other schools and this is testament to the hard work and commitment of everyone associated with the school.”

During her time at the school, Caroline led PE and science curriculums and ran the football and cricket teams.

She also accompanied pupils to residential centre Carlton Adventure, near Stokesley, in North Yorkshire, every year.

School headteacher Sarah Greenan said: “Caroline knows the school inside out and the support she has given to staff over the years has been invaluable.

"There’s no doubt that she’ll be missed but she’s going to continue as a volunteer which is great as she will continue to be a valuable asset to the school.”

Andy Brown, chief executive of Ad Astra Academy Trust, which oversees Brougham Primary School, said: “Caroline has been a brilliant ambassador for Brougham during her 35 years at the school.

“She epitomises everything that you want to see in a teacher and her service has been exemplary. I wish her a long and happy retirement.”

Caroline is looking forward to her retirement and is planning to travel and spend more time with her family.