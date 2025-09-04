A popular music festival is expected to be a “complete sell-out” as it returns for a third year running this weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, Hartlepool, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Music fans can expect tributes to Sam Fender, Dolly Parton, Foo Fighters, Blondie, Coldplay and Arctic Monkeys on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

More acts will take to the stage on Saturday with tributes to Queen, Oasis, Take That, Killers, Kylie, The Beatles, Elton John, Pink, Adele and Taylor Swift.

One of Hartlepool’s popular music festivals is returning again this weekend with “another fun-filled two days” planned.

Co-organiser Joe Franks, one of the masterminds behind the recent Clubland and Soundwave festivals, said: "There is always a lot of excitement surrounding it. It’s the one thing everyone always asks about.”

This year, there will also be a dance stage, headlined by British electronic music group n-trance, known for their iconic 90s hit, Set You Free.

Tributes to Prodigy, Pitbull, Beyonce, Fatboy Slim and Frozen will also take to this stage as well as live saxophone music from Steve Bone Sax and 90s music from DJ Murray Mint.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Open Jar Tribute Festival has also announced its headline sponsor for this year, Steel Benders UK.

The Open Jar Tribute Festival is returning to Seaton Reach, in Seaton Carew, on Friday, September 5, and Saturday, September 6.

Ashleigh Glass, finance manager at Steel Benders UK, said: “It was a fantastic festival last year and we are thrilled to be heading back again as the sponsor.”

Ashleigh continued: “It was a fantastic family event for children, adults and everyone.

"It was a super vibe with a great turnout.

"We will be supporting both days again and we will be going along to have a fantastic time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Joe said: “The Open Jar Tribute Festival is igoing to be the biggest tribute festival on Teesside.

“We are delighted to be welcoming back Tania Cooper, managing director, and the Steel Benders UK team for a second year of sponsorship.

“Tania has been instrumental to the growth of the festival and her support has been amazing.

"We are excited to welcome her back for another fun-filled two days of the top tributes in the UK to Seaton Carew."

This is the third year the festival has come to Seaton Reach and is expected to be a complete sell-out.

Limited tickets are available at https://www.openjartributefest.co.uk/.