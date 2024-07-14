Will it still be raining in Hartlepool when people go to the pub to watch the England Euro 2024 final?
Will the summer rain eventually subside for the trip to a Hartlepool pub and the opportunity to watch the action on giant screens in a beer garden?
Unfortunately, however, the forecast throughout Sunday is another dismal one.
Heavy rain is expected in town from 11am with an 80% chance of it continuing until beyond 6pm.
As for 7pm onwards, when many people might be tempted to head to the pub, experts at the Met Office put the odds on a further downpour at 50-50 – a bit like the outcome of the match itself.
One typical consolation is that the wet weather is expected to disappear on Monday, July 15, with temperatures rising from Sunday’s average of 15 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius.
Sunny intervals – yes, you read that right – are also likely from 7am-5pm before conditions cloud over.
Who knows? The bright conditions might help you through that victory hangover.