Will it still be raining in Hartlepool when people go to the pub to watch the England Euro 2024 final?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Are you organising your plans to watch the England men’s footballers as they bid to finally bring it home after 58 years?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will the summer rain eventually subside for the trip to a Hartlepool pub and the opportunity to watch the action on giant screens in a beer garden?

Here is what you need to know ahead of the 8pm final against Spain in Berlin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Unfortunately, however, the forecast throughout Sunday is another dismal one.

England fans watch the delayed Euro 2020 final against Italy on big screens in the beer garden at the Raby Arms, in Hart, in 2021.

Heavy rain is expected in town from 11am with an 80% chance of it continuing until beyond 6pm.

As for 7pm onwards, when many people might be tempted to head to the pub, experts at the Met Office put the odds on a further downpour at 50-50 – a bit like the outcome of the match itself.

One typical consolation is that the wet weather is expected to disappear on Monday, July 15, with temperatures rising from Sunday’s average of 15 degrees Celsius to 21 degrees Celsius.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunny intervals – yes, you read that right – are also likely from 7am-5pm before conditions cloud over.

Who knows? The bright conditions might help you through that victory hangover.