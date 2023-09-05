Calls for Hartlepool to build on Tall Ships Races success and spread 'tentacles of tourism' across whole borough
and live on Freeview channel 276
It comes after a new Destination Management Plan was drawn up looking at how Hartlepool can increase the value of tourism in the area to £300million over the next 10 years.
Adam Bates, director from Blue Sail Consulting, who were appointed to compile the proposals, said Hartlepool is already one of the “best visitor destinations” in the Tees Valley ahead of the bid to increase visitor numbers.
He added: “The planned investment for the Waterfront is at the heart of that and I think that makes a huge amount of sense, that is an almost once in a generation opportunity.
“However, there are opportunities that are much broader than that and it’s ensuring that the tentacles of tourism and the benefits that it can bring spread out across the whole borough.”
Proposals to improve the Waterfront area include works to the National Museum of the Royal Navy (NMRN), Wingfield Castle and the new Highlight leisure centre.
Mr Bates added the different offers provided by the Headland and Seaton Carew are also key to help “keep people in the town longer”.
He was speaking at the council’s economic growth and regeneration committee, on Tuesday, where councillors also praised the positives of the recent Tall Ships Races.
Council leader Councillor Mike Young said: “I think we’re at a point in time after Tall Ships, it definitely highlights that we can put events on, we’re a good place to come to, we got the connectivity right.
“Us being known for those types of events is something that we need to maximise the potential of.”
He added the NMRN plans are “incredibly exciting” and improving the leisure offer through the Highlight leisure centre is a “key priority”.
Cllr Pamela Hargreaves stressed the importance of improving tourist provision by creating a route across the town which “links all parts of heritage and culture.”
Cllr Jim Lindridge added: “That’s the key thing for me, the connectivity. It’s important for visitors, but just as important for local residents.”
Mr Bates added Hartlepool has an “awful lot to be very proud of” and he can already see changes and improvements, which include some “amazing public realm” works.