Candidates revealed for Hartlepool Borough Council's Throston ward by-election

By Nic Marko
Published 17th Jun 2025, 09:56 BST
Five candidates have been announced for a Hartlepool Borough council by-election taking place next month following the resignation of an independent councillor.

The Throston by-election will take place on Thursday, July 10, to fill the vacancy left by Steve Wallace, who said the “time is right” for him to stand down and “hand the baton on to a younger generation”.

He was elected as a Labour councillor in May 2023 but resigned from the party two months later, citing a “falling out with a certain section” of the political group, meaning he then sat as an independent.

The candidates are Tom Casey (Green Party), Ed Doyle (Reform UK), Mark Hanson (Labour Party), Margaret Lyall (Conservative Party) and Connor Stallard (Liberal Democrat).

Throston voters return to the polls for a Hartlepool Borough Council by-election on July 10.

Residents in the Throston ward wanting to vote in the by-election must ensure they are registered to do so by midnight Tuesday, June 24, which can be done online at: https://www.gov.uk/register-to-vote.

