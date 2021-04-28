Conservative by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

“For 57 years, Hartlepool has had Labour MPs – it is why I believe the town has been taken for granted and struggled.

“Opportunities for progress have been missed and the town has fallen behind.

“But it doesn’t have to be like this. Lately, the Tees Valley has seen positive change, not least since Conservative Ben Houchen was elected mayor and the Conservatives got Brexit done.

Jill Mortimer is aiming to become the first Conservative MP to serve Hartlepool since 1964.

“Now, the Government, led by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is working with Ben to bring jobs and investment to help Hartlepool get back on track.

“I’ve brought Boris to Hartlepool twice already during this campaign to discuss how I can work with the Government to get things done.

“And he backs me to become the Conservative MP the town needs to deliver positive change.

“As we recover from the pandemic, your vote is a straight choice between more of the same with Labour, who I feel have taken Hartlepool for granted for 57 years or change, with my plan for jobs, investment, apprenticeships and more police.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“I will work with the Conservative Government on Hartlepool’s priorities - recovering from the pandemic, regenerating our high streets and local communities, unlocking the opportunities of Brexit to help create good quality sustainable jobs, helping businesses deliver more apprenticeships and recruiting more police officers.

“In short, building back better.

“To secure the change Hartlepool needs, you need to vote Conservative.”

Jill Mortimer (Conservatives)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 by-election have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

