General Election: Who the bookmakers believe will win the Hartlepool seat on July 4
With just a week to go until voters go to the polls, a survey of odds offered by betting chains nationwide reveals Labour candidate Jonathan Brash to be the odds on favourite to regain the Parliamentary seat for this party from the Conservatives.
Mr Brash is anywhere between 1/8 on and 1/10 to triumph with seven bookmakers.
For those unfamiliar with betting odds, this means anyone placing £1 on him to win at the smaller 1/10 price would win 10p and recoup their £1 stake.
Conservative candidate Jill Mortimer, who is defending a near 7,000 majority from the 2021 Parliamentary by-election, is as much as 8/1 to win with Ladbrokes.
Reform, represented by Amanda Napper, are also 8/1 with Ladbrokes to win the seat.
Peter Maughan, who is standing for the Liberal Democrats, is 100/1 with the same chain with Jeremy Spyby-Steanson, from the Green Party, priced at 200/1.
The remaining three challengers, Tommy Dudley (Workers’ Party), independent candidate Sam Lee and Vivienne Neville (Heritage Party) are all unpriced.
Polls shut at 10pm on Thursday, July 4, with the Hartlepool result expected to be confirmed at around 3.30am on Friday, July 5.