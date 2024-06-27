General Election: Who the bookmakers believe will win the Hartlepool seat on July 4

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Bookmakers are in overwhelming agreement about the likely outcome of the battle to become Hartlepool’s next MP.

With just a week to go until voters go to the polls, a survey of odds offered by betting chains nationwide reveals Labour candidate Jonathan Brash to be the odds on favourite to regain the Parliamentary seat for this party from the Conservatives.

Mr Brash is anywhere between 1/8 on and 1/10 to triumph with seven bookmakers.

For those unfamiliar with betting odds, this means anyone placing £1 on him to win at the smaller 1/10 price would win 10p and recoup their £1 stake.

Voters go the polls in Hartlepool on July 4.

Reform, represented by Amanda Napper, are also 8/1 with Ladbrokes to win the seat.

Polls shut at 10pm on Thursday, July 4, with the Hartlepool result expected to be confirmed at around 3.30am on Friday, July 5.