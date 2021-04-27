Liberal Democrats by-election candidate's message to Hartlepool voters

“I went to school with many of you, have stood on the terraces with many of you, worked with many of you, even taught some of your children.

"I have a home in Hartlepool, my family live here, as do my best mates.

“And I share your pain that our town, in my opinion, has been forgotten by the two main parties.

Andy Hagon is representing the Liberal Democrats in the May 6 Hartlepool by-election.

"As far as I am concerned, Labour just don't listen and the Tories don't care about us.

“Our political system isn't working for local people - it results in winners and losers and Hartlepool always seems to lose out.

“The only way we can help our families thrive in the long term is to vote for change, and that means not voting for Labour, who have always taken our votes for granted, and not voting for the Conservatives, who I feel have never cared for our town.

“But the Lib Dems do care and will put recovery from the pandemic first. That means investing in well paid jobs, education and health care services so that Hartlepool bounces back quickly and looks forward to a bright future.

Hartlepool goes to the polls to elect a new MP on May 6.

“This by-election is not just political – it’s personal, and I promise, as the Liberal Democrat candidate, to stand up for every single one of you, as I would my own flesh and blood. So be bold, be courageous and let’s put Hartlepool first on May 6.”

Andy Hagon (Liberal Democrats)

All 16 candidates in the May 6 by-election have had the opportunity to submit campaign statements

