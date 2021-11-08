Residents evacuated following large fire in Hartlepool's Bilsdale Road

Firefighters remain at the scene of the blaze, in Bilsdale Road, Seaton Carew, near to Station Lane, on Monday, with Bilsdale Road still closed at its junction with Kildale Grove.

The public were warned to close their windows and stay away from the area after the alarm was raised at around on Sunday, November 7, at around 7.40pm.

A statement from Cleveland Police late last night read “A large fire remains ongoing in the allotments area of Bilsdale Road tonight.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bilsdale Road, in Seaton Carew, remained closed on Monday morning following a nearby allotments fire.

“We have closed Bilsdale Road as Cleveland Fire Brigade UK deal with the fire. It is likely to be closed for some time.

"We are working with Hartlepool Borough Council to assist and inform people living nearby.

“Please don't gather to look at the fire. People are advised to stay clear. The fire is creating a lot of smoke and those living nearby should close doors and windows. Updates when available.”

A spokesperson from Cleveland Brigade said on Monday: “We were called on 07.11.2021 at 7.40pm to a fire at Station Lane allotments we sent two fire engines then a further three engines to support (Hartlepool, Billingham, Stockton and Thornaby fire stations).

Fire engine at the scene of the fire on Bilsdale road

"A nearby trainline was temporarily closed and residents of Bilsdale Road evacuated for their safety while we dealt with the incident, as there were flammable materials stored in the area.

"One crew is still in attendance damping down and monitoring the scene. Cause is under investigation as our usual procedure.”

A spokesperson for North East Ambulance Service added on Monday: “We were called by the fire service at 8.10pm last night for a standby request at a fire in the Bilsdale Road area of Seaton Carew.

"We dispatched one crew from our Hazardous Area Response Team and two officers, and were stood down by the fire service once the site was deemed safe.”

Fire engine at the scene of the fire on Bilsdale road

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today.