Pools made the long trip to the Silverlake Stadium without a win in their last three but looked on course to end their barren run after Joe Grey fired the visitors in front after 20 minutes, taking his tally to nine goals for the campaign.

Kevin Phillips’ side controlled the contest for the majority of the first half and continued to keep Paul McCallum, who is the National League’s leading scorer with 30 goals, quiet after the break.

However the home side started to ramp up the pressure as the clock ticked down but Pools continued to hold firm thanks to some typically solid defending from Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall as well as a couple of smart stops from goalkeeper Pete Jameson.

Not long after Pools had been denied a penalty at the other end following an apparent push on Waterfall, the referee handed the hosts a lifeline when he pointed to the spot 13 minutes from time, penalising Nicky Featherstone for handball despite the fact that Chris Maguire’s strike appeared to cannon into the Pools skipper’s shoulder rather than his arm.

Maguire, who Poolies will remember from an ill-fated spell in the North East two years ago when he signed for the club but never played following a contractual dispute with the PFA, made no mistake from 12 yards as the 35-year-old scored for the second game in a row to restore parity.

Phillips was fuming with the decision and was booked a few minutes later as the Pools dugout became increasingly disillusioned with referee Aaron Jackson’s performance.

The equaliser changed the momentum of the contest and Jameson had to be at his absolute best to help preserve a point for Pools while the woodwork came to the rescue late on as McCallum’s 93rd minute header glanced off the post as the visitors held on to ensure they didn’t return to the North East empty-handed.

Here’s a look at the best of the action through the lens of matchday photographer Frank Reid:

1 . Famous fans in attendance for Non-League Day With the international break meaning there was hardly any domestic football in the top four tiers, the spotlight was on the lower leagues as clubs celebrated the annual Non-League Day, which also raises money and awareness for Prostate Cancer UK. Hartlepool United's honorary president and Prostate Cancer ambassador Jeff Stelling was in attendance to watch his team. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2 . Joe Grey marks his return to the side with the opener The 20-year-old made a welcome return to the side, having missed the stalemate with Southend through illness, and put Pools in the lead when he finished off a fluid team move after 20 minutes. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3 . Terrell takes his chance Terrell Agyemang was the other change from the draw with Southend and was something of a surprise inclusion, starting on the left flank following an injury to Brennan Dickenson. However, the Middlesbrough loanee grabbed his chance and enjoyed one of his best games for Pools, setting up the first goal. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales