Goals from Mark Cullen and Luke Molyneux were cancelled out by a Chris Forino header and a Joe Jacobson penalty to see The Chairboys force a replay.

The draw means Pools remain in the hat for the second round draw which is set to take place on Monday night.

Here’s what some supporters had to say on social media…

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

General view during the FA Cup match between Hartlepool United and Wycombe Wanderers at Victoria Park, Hartlepool on Saturday 6th November 2021. (Credit: Will Matthews | MI News)

@JordRich97: “You wouldn’t think we got thrashed 5-0 at Orient last week and lost our manager soon after, it’s been a really good response to a difficult week at the club.

"Disappointed not to win but can’t knock drawing to a team 4th in League One. Molyneux, Daly, Ogle, Hendrie and Feaths all fantastic!”

@_tombaxter17: “What a performance against a team pushing for the Championship. TONY SWEENEY’S BLUE AND WHITE ARMY.”

@lloydthomas1999: “Embarrassing that their keeper was time wasting since the 25th minute.”

Some fans were disappointed with the awarding of a penalty for Wycombe which saw them equalise with 16-minutes remaining.

@ndunn53: “How can the ref come past the halfway line to ask the linesman’s advice when the other one is twenty foot away?”

@theellerton: “How on earth was that a penalty? Absolute farcical refereeing for sure!!

@sixmartlets: “As a Wycombe fan, can’t disagree with [Antony Sweeney’s] comments. Good tactics by both sides, and a good game for both sets of fans. Look forward to the replay.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Hartlepool United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.