There were goals, dream debuts, late drama, red cards and even bookings for Hartlepool’s management staff John Askey and Mark Goodlad.

And here are some of the key takeaways from Hartlepool's Suit Direct Stadium success over North East neighbours Gateshead.

Hartlepool United earned their first win of the season against Gateshead at the Suit Direct Stadium. (Photo: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Dieseruvwe with debut double

It’s difficult to start anywhere else but with Emmanuel Dieseruvwe and what proved to be a clutch first competitive outing for Hartlepool.

The striker introduced himself after just nine minutes when getting in between his markers to touch home Charlie Seaman’s low cross – the Doncaster Rovers loanee producing an excellent assist as part of what was a strong home debut from the wing-back himself.

Tom Crawford helped produce an improved Hartlepool United defensive display. Picture by FRANK REID

But it wasn’t just Dieseruvwe’s goal which would fuel confidence. His general play was impressive.

The striker held things up nicely when dropping off strike partner Josh Umerah and linked well with the midfield as well as playing his part in the early pressing Hartlepool made, as could be seen when chasing down goalkeeper Archie Mair, before Pools retreated into a more rigid, counter-attack-based system.

And the 28-year-old was not afraid to do his defensive duty when chipping in to help out wing-back David Ferguson.

But it was when Hartlepool were reduced to 10 men when Dieseruvwe particularly excelled.

Callum Cooke did plenty of the hard yards in midfield for Hartlepool United in their National League win over Gateshead. Picture by FRANK REID

With Pools seeing even less of the ball, it was crucial for Dieseruvwe to resemble some form of an outlet for when they did gain possession and he did that well in the closing stages when holding play up and drawing a number of clever fouls to ease the pressure on his defence.

It was a tireless afternoon for the frontman but when he picked the ball up off Tom Crawford in the dying embers, the striker had zero desire to take things into the corner to see out what would have been a credible draw given the circumstances.

Instead, Dieseruvwe ran at Gateshead and put them on the backfoot before clipping a pass out to Callum Cooke.

Again, rather than resting on his laurels, Dieseruvwe made a dart into the area to get across his man and slide in brilliantly at the front post from Cooke’s cross to seal all three points.

Hartlepool United have a habit of scoring late in games at the Suit Direct Stadium like Connor Jennings earning John Askey's side a point against Walsall in February. (Photo:Scott Llewellyn| MI News)

They were two classic centre-forward goals, if you will. Both coming from inside the six-yard box.

And if the early signs are anything to go by with Dieseruvwe that is something Hartlepool fans can come to expect.

If we include his three pre-season goals, Dieseruvwe has scored five times in five appearances for Hartlepool and is averaging a goal every 54 minutes at present.

What’s more, four of Dieseruvwe’s five goals have all come inside the six-yard box in an almost identical style – the fifth coming from way out from the penalty spot.

It’s only a start, but like Askey suggests: “He makes a big difference to us, he’s the perfect focal point and if he can play like that until the end of the season then he’s going to make a huge difference to us.”

Askey time

Whilst the talk will surround Dieseruvwe and his two goals, another point to make is Hartlepool’s continued habit of scoring late in games at the Suit Direct Stadium under Askey.

The clock had ticked into its 90th minute when Dieseruvwe slid in the winner against Gateshead which represented the sixth time in Askey’s eight home games in charge since February that Hartlepool have conjured up a goal beyond the 85th minute.

If you were to extend that to goals scored beyond the 80th minute it would read seven goals in eight games.

Those goals have seen Hartlepool claim eight points in the closing stages of games – Connor Jennings’ goal against Barrow is not included in this given that Pools were already leading 2-1 when he scored – and represent an impressive stat for Askey’s side.

For all the talk and sometimes concerns about mentality of some of his players, this is one area Askey must be hugely pleased with as it represents a keen mental toughness to compete until the very end in games, as well as displays the squads improved levels of fitness.

We all became familiar with Sir Alex Ferguson’s ‘Fergie time’ which was synonymous with Manchester United scoring late goals at Old Trafford; well maybe Hartlepool are starting to develop their very own ‘Askey time’ at the Suit Direct Stadium.

And with the length of stoppage time increasing in games this year, it’s something which may continue.

Either way, it’s a very good trait to have for Hartlepool.

John Askey’s defensive call

It’s no secret that Askey was somewhat scathing for an opening day defeat after the reverse at Barnet.

The anger and frustration was cut across his face – Hartlepool’s defensive frailties high on that list of concern.

And conceding goals has been a big issue for Hartlepool over the last 12-months, there can be no escaping that.

But against Gateshead we saw a little more organisation and spirit at the back, with players putting their bodies on the line.

And even though they were unable to keep a clean sheet, more than likely due to the fact they were having to deal with sustained pressure when down to 10 men, it represented a much improved defensive display.

Askey brought back Alex Lacey for his first start since November in place of Edon Pruti and he brought in some much-needed experience.

But it wasn’t just those in defence who played their part as you could see with how deep both Dieseruwve and Umerah were dropping in to aid their team.

Both Crawford and Cooke did plenty of the hard yards in midfield, Crawford in particular producing a very mature defensive minded display given how much time Pools spent without the ball and that it continues to be away from what you would perceive to be his more natural game.

“I think there was one chance early on when the wide man got inside Fergie, but apart from that they didn’t really create a great deal,” said Askey.

“We have been working on it and with Alex coming in, with a bit more experience, helps as well. It was good to see him back and he looked comfortable which shows how hard he’s worked in pre-season.

“Josh getting sent off changed everything and then it’s just a case of digging in and defensively I thought we did well, it’s the best we’ve looked for a while.