John Askey’s side are finding their groove back in the National League after securing three consecutive victories, having come from behind twice to defeat Southend United.

The result sees Hartlepool sitting just one point off top spot in the table ahead of a busy Bank Holiday weekend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pools will be tested when they head to Derbyshire on Monday, but first they must look to continue their 100 per cent home form with the visit of Fylde.

Hartlepool United face a Bank Holiday double-header as they host AFC Fylde before a trip to Chesterfield. Picture by FRANK REID

The National League North champions have made a steady return to the National League with four points from their first four games – having succumbed to a 99th minute defeat at Wealdstone last time out.

But whatever happens over the weekend, Pools boss Askey remains keen to target the 10-game milestone as the first barometer of what Hartlepool’s season will look like.

“We managed to see the game out quite well in the end and I’m just really pleased,” Askey said after the win over Southend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We move on now. We’ve got a free week and we can prepare properly for the game on TV on Saturday.

Charlie Seaman has scored in back-to-back National League games for Hartlepool United. Picture by FRANK REID

“At the moment it looks good because we’re playing well but, as I keep saying, we’ll know more after 10 games. But it’s a good start.”

Hartlepool’s goal hero Charlie Seaman, who has scored in back-to-back wins for Pools, is looking forward to a return to home soil but admits consistency is key.

“It’ll be good [to be back at home]. We’ve just got to keep it going. It’s about consistency,” said Seaman.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There’s no point winning one or two games and then losing, you’ve got to try and get a run together and keep ourselves up at the top of the table.

"That will build confidence in the dressing room and build confidence with the staff and the fans as well. Their support has been great and the more you’re winning the more they’re going to want to come to games.”