Dodds impressed as Keith Curle’s side claimed an important three points against nine-man Rochdale, earning man of the match in the process, to leave fans encouraged by their new signing.

The 22-year-old made his debut in the defeat at Gillingham when starting at centre-back and was again preferred in that role, this time as part of a three, against Rochdale.

Dodds saw more touches and completed more passes than any other Hartlepool player and also had a hand in the second goal when his long range effort was saved into the path of Jack Hamilton to double the lead.

Daniel Dodds of Hartlepool United in action during the League Two match between Hartlepool United and Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

And Dodds was in a buoyant mood after the game at the Suit Direct Stadium.

“It doesn’t really get much better than that, does it?” said Dodds.

“To come away the man of the match with three points we definitely needed. We need to start picking up more. The crowd was ridiculous. It was amazing to be fair.

“Coming into this game, everyone knows how important it is. Everyone knows the position we’re in. Everyone knows what’s going on.

“But if we put performances on like that, and if everyone keeps working for each other, the only way is up hopefully.

“I think we need to do more of what we did today. Keeping a clean sheet is key because if you keep a clean sheet you’ve got such a better chance of winning the game.”

Dodds received the praise of manager Keith Curle after the game and was also keen to thank the Pools boss when suggesting he gives him the licence to get forward as a right sided centre-back, with the 22-year-old linking well with wing-back Jamie Sterry.

“Before I came to the club I spoke to the gaffer and he told me what he wanted from me, he told me how he wants me to play and impact the team so I knew I could do that.