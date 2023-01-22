Keith Curle’s side bounced back from a concerning defeat at Gillingham to seal a double over Rochdale who ended the game with nine-men after captain Ethan Ebanks-Landell was given a straight red card before substitute Sam Graham was shown a second yellow in stoppage time.

Josh Umerah scored his 12th goal of the season soon after Ebanks-Landell’s dismissal before Jack Hamilton added a second as Pools moved out of the bottom two.

And here are some of the key talking points.

Rochdale's Ethan Ebanks-Landell catches Hartlepool United's Jack Hamilton with a high kick resulting in his sending off. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

Suit Direct Stadium pitch inspection

There are plenty of positives to take from Hartlepool’s win over Rochdale but one of the negatives came before a ball had been kicked in the timing of a decision over whether the game would go ahead.

The nationwide freeze saw several Football League fixtures postponed with Hartlepool’s meeting with Rochdale also in jeopardy.

Officials underwent a pitch inspection at 11.30am before demanding a second inspection at 1pm.

Daniel Dodds made a strong impression on his home debut for Hartlepool United. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

While the Suit Direct Stadium ground staff deserve credit for getting the game on, it was disappointing officials took so long to make a decision with supporters of both clubs left in limbo ahead of kick-off.

“It was the referee who wanted a pitch inspection at 11. It was the referee who wanted another pitch inspection at one o'clock,” said Curle.

“The referee said there was a little bit of uncertainty about it going from soft to firm in certain areas.

“That’s for players’ safety as well. Nobody wanted to see a debacle of a game.

Jack Hamilton was much-improved in Hartlepool United's win over Rochdale. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“I spoke to Dave [Brown] and just said give me your thoughts; are you happy with it? He was more than happy with it. Dave knows this pitch better than anybody else.”

Thankfully, for both sets of supporters, the game was given the green light.

Jamie Sterry and Dan Dodds’ emerging partnership

Onto the positives and it was hard not to be impressed by former Middlesbrough man Dan Dodds on his home debut.

The 21-year-old was deployed on the right of three centre-backs, inside of Jamie Sterry who returned to the side at right wing-back.

Dodds started as part of a two at centre-back against Gillingham but appears much more equipped on the right of a three, and even more so at right-back as we saw in the second half following Sterry’s withdrawal.

Prior to Sterry’s substitution, however, we saw green shoots of an emerging partnership on the right-hand-side of Hartlepool’s play which should offer encouragement to supporters.

Similar to a Chris Wilder Sheffield United side of yesteryear, Dodds operated as a marauding centre-back, overlapping and linking with Sterry to find himself in a number of crossing positions.

The partnership lasted an hour before Sterry was taken off as a precaution as Dodds would then go on to play a huge role in the second goal when forcing Jake Eastwood to parry into the path of Hamilton.

“If you look as a right side of a back three, with wing-backs operating high, I don't think there’s better in this division than Jamie Sterry and Dan Dodds,” said Curle.

Peter Hartley’s organisation key for Hartlepool United

Although Dodds earned many of the plaudits, there should be some reserved for the returning Peter Hartley who produced a solid display and helped Hartlepool earn a much needed clean sheet on his second debut.

The 34-year-old was brought in to bring experience and know-how to the side and be someone who would put his body on the line - all of which we saw.

The defender picked up a yellow card for a rash challenge in the first half but would not be impacted as he continued with a committed display.

But what was most recognisable was the organisation he brought to what has been a porous defence.

Right from the off, Hartley could be seen gesticulating and cajoling his defence, setting a high line and just generally keeping things in shape.

Although Rochdale had their moments in the first half, there wasn’t as much panic at the back from Hartlepool which, considering it was a brand new trio at centre-back, was impressive.

Hartley was serenaded with chants of ‘He’s one of our own’ after what was a full-blooded performance from the defender.

The key moment as Rochdale captain sees red

They often say goals change games but in this case it was a red card.

Hartlepool were a little muddled in the first half, perhaps nervous given the significance of the fixture as new faces familiarised themselves with one another.

But things changed early in the second half when Dale skipper Ebanks-Landell collided with Hamilton before being shown a straight red card.

On first take, a red card seemed about justified based on the ferocity of the collision and the distinguished response of several Hartlepool players.

On second glance, referee Marc Edwards made the absolute correct call with Ebanks-Landell seriously endangering Hamilton with a boot to the face.

Rochdale manager Jim Bentley lamented the ill-discipline of Ebanks-Landell, who held his hands up over the matter, but it was an incident which spurred Pools on as they would soon take the lead.

With much of the second half to play holding a man advantage, the onus was on Hartlepool to go and take the game to Rochdale and, ultimately, win it. And they did just that.

Umerah finished coolly from some strong persistence by Hamilton before Hamilton got a deserved goal for his endeavours to take the game away from Rochdale within 15 minutes of the sending off.

Had the game dragged on at 0-0, tensions may have grown and Hartlepool could have missed out on winning this game. So for that, they deserve credit for taking things by the scruff of the neck.

Improved Hartlepool United performances

Across the board there were some positive performances from those in blue and white - particularly on the back of the defeat at Gillingham.

Hamilton, who was withdrawn at half-time in that defeat, gave the perfect response with a goal and a hand in the other.

Where at the Priestfield he touched the ball just 10 times - none of which were in the box, here he saw 43 touches, seven in the box and over 30 in the opposition half.

The loan striker won nine aerial duels, the most of anyone on the field, and showed he is willing to fight for his spot ahead of any potential new arrivals in the forward areas.

Elsewhere Matt Dolan also displayed his qualities on the ball and how he can dictate things for Hartlepool.

The midfielder had 55 touches of the ball, bettered only by Dodds in a Pools shirt and made 53 passes, again only bettered by Dodds’ 57.

Results business

While it was encouraging to see a strong second half performance, capitalising on the opportunity which presented itself to Hartlepool after the red card, ultimately, this was only about winning three points.

