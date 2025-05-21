Former Hartlepool United defender Dan Jones is one of eight players to have been released by League Two promotion winners Port Vale.

Jones leaves Vale Park having made 71 appearances since arriving in the summer of 2021. The 30-year-old spent this season out on loan at National League side Gateshead, featuring 23 times. The Valiants, who won promotion under Darren Moore after finishing second in League Two, have also released the likes of Nathan Smith, who made more than 400 appearances in Burslem, Rekeem Harper and Jason Lowe.

Jones came through the ranks at Pools, making his debut in 2013 and going on to play 41 times for the club. Spells at Grimsby, Barrow, where he was part of the Bluebirds side that won the National League title, and Harrogate, where he helped the Sulphurites lift the FA Trophy, have followed since.

Port Vale chief executive, Matt Hancock, said: "On behalf of everyone at Port Vale, I want to sincerely thank all of the players who are moving on this summer.

The former Pools defender, who made 41 appearances at Victoria Park, is one of eight players to have been released by League Two promotion winners Port Vale. Picture by Alex Livesey/Getty Images.

"Each of them has contributed to our journey on the pitch, but just as importantly they're all fantastic people off the pitch too.

"We're grateful for the professionalism and commitment they've shown and want to wish them every success in the next chapter of their careers. They'll always be part of the Port Vale story and will always be welcome at Vale Park."