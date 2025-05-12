Former Hartlepool United striker Rakish Bingham has been released by Ebbsfleet.

The 31-year-old is one of 12 players leaving the Kent outfit, who endured a torrid season and were relegated from the National League after winning just three of their 46 matches, one of which came against Pools in September.

Bingham spent almost five years at Stonebridge Road, scoring more than 50 goals and helping the Fleet win promotion to the National League in 2023.

Bingham notched seven goals in 21 games as Ebbsfleet secured survival in their first season back in the National League, bagging a hat-trick in a pivotal win over Gateshead.

However, the frontman found things more difficult this term as Ebbsfleet endured a nightmarish campaign, finishing 18 points adrift of second bottom Fylde. He did, however, manage to get one over on his former side, scoring the decisive goal against Pools in September, the Fleet's first win of the season.

Bingham first signed for Pools in January 2015 with the club cut adrift at the bottom of League Two and was part of the memorable 'Great Escape' under Ronnie Moore. Having signed on loan from Mansfield, he went on to score once in five matches before being recalled by the Stags, with Pools going on to beat the drop in remarkable fashion. Following his release by Mansfield the following summer, Bingham signed for Pools on a permanent deal, scoring four times in 38 matches before leaving to join Scottish Premiership side Hamilton Academical in August 2016.

Ebbsfleet manager Josh Wright, who was a teammate of Bingham's before taking over as Fleet boss in December, was full of praise for the departing frontman.

"I want to personally thank those who have been a servant in a Fleet shirt whether it's been for a season, or five," he told the club's official website.

"Days like today are one of the toughest during a campaign and decisions like this are not taken lightly. I wish all those departing players the very best in the future.

"As tough as this season has been, we can't forget how successful we were a few seasons ago with some of those who have departed today; a special mention to Luke O'Neill, Rakish Bingham, Dominic Poleon and Greg Cundle who played a big part with me in that title-winning season.

"Days like today are the toughest part of being a manager."