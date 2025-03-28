Former Hartlepool United winger makes loan move to National League North play-off chasers

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Former Hartlepool United winger Courtney Senior has signed for National League North side Chorley on loan until the end of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old spent a month at the Prestige Group Stadium last term, making four National League appearances under Kevin Phillips. While his raw speed was undeniably impressive, he struggled to make much of an impact during his brief spell in the North East and returned to parent club Barnet to see out the campaign.

The wideman signed for Rochdale in the summer but has found things tough in Greater Manchester, making just one start and six substitute appearances. Senior, who scored 14 goals in 145 games for Colchester earlier in his career, initially signed for Chorley in December. He impressed in Lancashire, featuring nine times before a knee injury forced him to return to Rochdale. Having recovered, he's re-signed for the Magpies as they bid to cement a play-off place. Senior could be set to feature when Chorley host Graeme Lee's Spennymoor on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Courtney was excellent for us in his previous spell," manager Andy Preece told the club's official website.

The fleet-footed winger, who made four appearances for Pools last season, has re-signed for Chorley on loan. Picture by Stephen Pond/Getty Images.

"It was a shame he got the injury when he did as he was looking really sharp and match fit.

"He gives us another attacking option at a crucial time in the season."

Your next Hartlepool United read: decision to allow midfielder to leave hailed as "right thing to do"