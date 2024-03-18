Watch more of our videos on Shots!

From Anthony Mancini's 12-minute return to a change in goal, there was plenty to get Poolies talking even if Saturday's game was decidedly lacking in goalmouth action.

Anthony Mancini's curtailed comeback

The French midfielder has become one of Hartlepool's most popular players despite only being seen 14 times this season and so there was a collective sense of excitement after he was named as a surprise inclusion in Saturday's squad.

Saturday's draw could well prove a decent point for Kevin Phillips and his Hartlepool United side

Mancini quickly established himself as one of the most talented and exciting footballers to grace this part of the North East for some time as he set the National League alight during a memorable six-game spell in August.

Following a fantastic pre-season during which time he earned himself a contract and the adoration of the Suit Direct Stadium, he left Poolies a little underwhelmed with his display during a 3-2 opening day defeat to Barnet but was soon cementing his reputation as one of the league's outstanding performers, scoring twice and being applauded off by the home fans after a match-winning showing against Southend.

His efforts helped Pools rise to the top of the National League after beating Fylde 3-1 on August 26th and two days later he tormented Chesterfield, who are now just a point away from being crowned champions, during a memorable half-an-hour spell that has gone down as one of the highlights of his side's season.

However with Pools 2-0 up and Mancini already on the scoresheet he went down with what turned out to be a serious hamstring injury; his performance had been so good that his departure sucked the life out of the travelling supporters and gave Chesterfield the impetus to turn the contest on its head.

Pools fans had to wait until Boxing Day to see him again but, despite a spectacular winning goal at Ebbsfleet, he never quite looked up to speed and broke down again during the win over York at the end of January.

New boss Kevin Phillips pledged to be more cautious with his talismanic creator-in-chief this time but Mancini's return proved another false dawn as he was forced off a little over 10 minutes after being introduced at the weekend.

He never really looked right and was holding his groin almost from the minute he came on and the entire Suit Direct Stadium held its breath as he headed down the tunnel to prepare for what looks like another spell on the sidelines.

Pete Jameson replaces Joel Dixon in goal

Manager Kevin Phillips again proved that he's not afraid to make big decisions after he replaced Joel Dixon with Pete Jameson in goal.

When the pair arrived in the summer to replace Ben Killip most supporters were excited about the prospect of having two experienced goalkeepers battle it out for the number one shirt.

It hasn't quite turned out as most might have expected, with Dixon playing the first six games, Jameson the next 11 and then Dixon the following 20 before Jameson returned at the weekend.

Jameson, who is on a season long loan from Harrogate, enjoyed a comfortable afternoon as Pools kept a first home clean sheet in 14 months, making one sharp save to deny 15-goal Harry Cardwell at his near post.

Whoever retains the gloves between now and the end of the season will have the benefit of Tom Parkes and Luke Waterfall in front of them and the protection provided by the vastly-experienced pair will surely prove a big boon to Jameson if he is to remain in-between the sticks next Saturday.

Pools continue to experiment at right-back

Alex Lacey started for the first time since October, playing more than an hour in the unfamiliar position of right-back.

While the full-back berth is not totally alien to the 30-year-old, he has rarely if ever been seen there for Pools and became the third man to fill the spot in the last 180 minutes of action.

Kwaku Oduroh was absent from the squad after making his debut against Barnet while Terrell Agyemang replaced Lacey on Saturday in a bid to provide a bit more of an attacking threat.

Lacey, who missed four months following an injury he sustained in October's defeat to Halifax, looked solid in the role and will be hoping he can prove his fitness with a run in the side.

An unusual lack of potency in attack

Pools were unusually blunt in attacking areas and Kevin Phillips said afterwards he felt his side were lacking pace out wide.

Mani Dieseruvwe, who will represent England C on Tuesday evening, is just one away from taking his tally to 20 league goals this season but was largely starved of service against a Southend side who, for the first hour or so at least, set out to defend.

Brennan Dickeson provided a threat in the opening exchanges and forced a smart save from Collin Andeng-Ndi but the hosts struggled to create chances and looked to be really missing the impressive Joe Grey, who Phillips admitted was set to start until he fell ill overnight.

Are Pools in trouble?

York's win on the weekend has some supporters looking nervously over their shoulders after the gap to the National League's bottom four closed from six points to five but Kevin Phillips is largely unconcerned about any threat of relegation.

Pools have taken just one point from the last three but those games were against two sides in the top four as well as Southend, who are now nine unbeaten and would be in the play-offs were it not for a 10-point deduction.