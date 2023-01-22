Singh made reference to Hartlepool’s current stance in the January transfer window ahead of the club’s crucial 2-0 win over fellow strugglers Rochdale at the Suit Direct Stadium.

Singh suggested the club have submitted enquiries or bids for four strikers - two from League One as well as two from League Two as they look for ways to aid 12-goal striker Josh Umerah in the final third.

“We have made enquiries and bids to clubs on four top strikers. Two from League One, and two from League Two are both in double figures with half of the season played,” said Singh.

Keith Curle will meet with Hartlepool United striker target over a potential move to the Suit Direct Stadium. (Credit: Mark Fletcher | MI News)

“We are going to have to be patient and see what comes of these bids because, despite what some of our fans think and believe, just throwing money at the problem does not automatically resolve everything.

“As the manager has mentioned in his interviews, we are not going to be some players’ first choice because of our league position, but believe me when I say; we are very active in the transfer market and are competing financially with all of the other clubs around us.

“I sincerely hope one, or even two, of those signings come off and I can prove all those doubters wrong.”

And Curle has supported those claims by suggesting to The Mail he is set to meet one of those targets in an attempt to finalise a deal.

Keith Curle has held talks over a move for Mansfield Town's Danny Johnson. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

One of those four players is likely to be Mansfield Town’s Danny Johnson after Curle revealed to The Mail he had spoken with both Johnson and Stags boss Nigel Clough over a potential move before the brakes were put on a deal while Mansfield assess the situation involving the 29-year-old who maintains strong interest from Walsall where he spent the first half of the season on loan.

Johnson is one of six strikers into double figures in League Two for the season along with Sam Hoskins, Kristian Dennis, Andy Cook, Josh Gordon and Luke Armstrong.

Johnson’s situation is one which will continue to be monitored by clubs after Mansfield’s fixture with Northampton Town was postponed, meaning the 29-year-old is still eligible to sign and play elsewhere having not yet featured for Clough’s side.

“The strikers who we’re going for, they have got options elsewhere,” said Curle following the win over Rochdale.

“I’m meeting one tomorrow with his agent. I’ve told his agent that he’s going to have to pay for coffee because that’s the sign of intent that he wants to come and that he’s not being dragged along.

He added: “We’re shopping at the right places. I’m confident that we will get more dynamic players into the building by the end of the window and we’ll have a more balanced squad and have more competition for places within the squad.

