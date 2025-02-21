Hartlepool United captain Luke Waterfall insists Pools are improving despite another difficult season so far.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The skipper has made 38 appearances since signing for Pools in January last year and, alongside Tom Parkes, has helped shore up his side's defence. However, fans are growing increasingly frustrated at a perceived lack of progress since Pools were relegated back to the National League in 2023.

Although Pools have improved at the back this term, keeping 11 clean sheets with 13 games remaining compared to last season's dismal total of five, three of which came after Waterfall's arrival, their newfound defensive solidity has come at the cost of some of their attacking threat. While Pools scored 70 goals last season, they've found the net 38 times this term and would need to score more than two goals per game between now and the end of the season to equal that total this time around. Given that Pools have only scored 10 goals in nine games so far this year, that seems unlikely.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While there hasn't been nearly as much progress as supporters might have hoped for, there have been some steps in the right direction. As it stands, Pools are ninth with 44 points and are on course to better last term's total of 60, which led to a 12th placed finish.

The skipper, who has started 15 of the last 16 National League games, insists Pools are improving despite an underwhelming season so far. Picture by Frank Reid.

"I think we are improving," Waterfall said.

"From when I joined the club more than 12 months ago, I think there have been significant improvements to the squad. I think we're heading in the right direction.

"Defensively, more often than not, we've been solid. We have the odd hiccup, but most of the time we don't concede many goals. There have been a few, the Gateshead game and the Rochdale game. As a defender, they stick in my mind and give me nightmares. Our defensive record gives us a chance, and we're in most games, we're competitive.

"We've just got to keep creating chances, try and put more of those chances away and keep the goals against looking healthy. If you're only conceding one goal a game, then you've only got to score one or two goals to go and win a game of football. We just need to try and keep doing that, keep plugging away and we've still got 13 games left. We're still only eight points outside the play-offs, so it's not a disaster yet. It's going to be a tough ask, but I've been in a similar position before with Grimsby and there's no reason why we can't go and replicate that."