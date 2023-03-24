Pruti was named as part of the Albanian under-21s' squad for friendlies with Azerbaijan and Poland but the former Brentford defender has remained in the North East with Hartlepool.

Albania under-21s won the first of their friendlies 2-1 on Thursday, with Pruti not involved, before the fixture with Poland on Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Hartlepool boss John Askey has confirmed the 20-year-old has remained at the Suit Direct Stadium for the international break due to his importance to the club.

Edon Pruti is available for Hartlepool United despite recent international call-up. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)

"He’s training with us so he’s available,” Askey confirmed to The Mail.

"As we explained to the Albanian FA, it’s more important for his development to stay in league football than it is to go out to their under-21s and play friendlies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s an important time for ourselves, and for his development it’s huge – if he was playing in the National League next season, he needs to be playing at a higher standard than that.”

It means Pruti, who has started all 12 games for Hartlepool since arriving on a permanent deal in January from Brentford, will be available for Askey as Pools welcome the League Two leaders to the Suit Direct Stadium.

Edon Pruti has been a regular for Hartlepool United since joining from Brentford in January. (Photo: Mike Morese | MI News)

Pruti, along with fellow January recruit Dan Dodds who returned to the starting line-up in the 2-2 draw with Bradford City last week, has been a vital cog in Askey’s system since arriving as he has continued with three centre-backs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Pruti and Dodds, operating as outside centre-backs, offer plenty to Pools, both defensively and going forward, with their ability to step out from defence and build attacks from the back – something which Askey has been trying to enforce upon his players.

“They’re important and they’re mobile and both are comfortable on the ball,” said Askey.

"So to have lost him [would have been a blow]. We haven’t really got a natural player to go into that position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad