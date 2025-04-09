The experienced defender was forced off midway through the second half in last Saturday's win over Ebbsfleet but is expected to be fit for this weekend's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge. Picture by Frank Reid.

Hartlepool United head coach Anthony Limbrick expects Tom Parkes to be available for this weekend's trip to Dagenham and Redbridge after the defender was forced off in Saturday's win over Ebbsfleet.

Hartlepool United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things Pools Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkes trudged off 68 minutes into last week's win over relegated Fleet and was replaced by skipper Luke Waterfall but Limbrick, who hailed the veteran defender as a "warrior", insists it was just a precaution.

The 33-year-old has been one of his side's outstanding performers this season, making a total of 38 appearances and captaining the side in Waterfall's absence. He produced a monumental piece of defending in last month's win over play-off chasing Halifax, denying Luca Thomas with his head despite being stricken on the floor as the Leeds loanee twisted and turned in the area. He was, however, perhaps a little fortunate not to have been penalised at the weekend after he appeared to handle the ball in the box; Ebbsfleet boss Josh Wright felt referee John Mulligan should have sent Parkes off and awarded his side a spot-kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkes has been an integral part of a Pools side who have been far better at the back this season than last, when they conceded a staggering 80 goals. The former Bristol Rovers, Carlisle and Exeter stalwart arrived within two weeks of Luke Waterfall in January 2024 and established a strong partnership in the heart of the Pools defence. Despite shipping seven goals in a humbling mauling at rivals Gateshead in March, Pools tightened up considerably at the back in the second half of the campaign, having relied on a succession of inexperienced loanees in the opening months of the season.

The 2024/25 campaign has been different in that Parkes has operated alongside a number of less familiar defensive partners; whereas last season Luke Waterfall, who was appointed captain in the summer, was a regular fixture in the side, this term the likes of Billy Sass-Davies and David Ferguson have kept the veteran out of the team, especially in recent weeks. Even so, Parkes has remained consistently impressive throughout the campaign and has cemented his status as a firm fan favourite thanks to his committed and full-blooded approach to defending.

Pools will be hoping to have Parkes, one of just a handful of players already contracted for next season, available for this weekend's long trip to Dagenham and Redbridge. Following a run of five games unbeaten, Limbrick's side have a sliver of hope of gatecrashing the play-offs but will likely need to take maximum points between now and the end of term to give themselves a chance. To have any realistic prospect of doing that, the availability of Parkes feels significant and Limbrick is confident he'll be able to call on the experienced defender on Saturday.

"He seems fine," he told BBC Radio Tees Sport.

"I spoke to the doctor about him and he seems ok.

"It was just a precaution really, we had a centre-half on the bench that we thought we might as well use. We wanted to look after him, he's played a lot of minutes and he's an absolute warrior.

"He seems fine and he should be fine for next week."