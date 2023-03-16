News you can trust since 1877
Hartlepool United defender impresses after return to the side

For many, Euan Murray’s time at Hartlepool United appeared to be all but over.

By Joe Ramage
Published 16th Mar 2023, 06:00 GMT- 3 min read

The defender, signed in the summer following his title winning contribution at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Championship, had been out of action, and indeed the majority of match day squads, since his FA Cup third round appearance against Stoke City.

The 29-year-old was brought off at half-time in that game having struggled with illness over the festive period and, with the addition of four centre-backs in the January transfer window, plus the option of Matt Dolan in that area of the field, Murray’s opportunities appeared to be limited after what, for the most part, had been a difficult first half of the season at the Suit Direct Stadium.

The Scotsman had been linked with a move away from the club on transfer deadline day before things failed to materialise, with the defender then likely keen to assess his options.

Euan Murray has found himself back in contention at Hartlepool United under John Askey. (Credit: Michael Driver | MI News)
Most Popular

But following the departure of previous manager Keith Curle, Murray has been one player to have benefited from the ‘clean slate’ approach of new boss John Askey after being brought in from the cold, as such, against Tranmere Rovers.

Murray occupied the central defensive role alongside Taylor Foran and Edon Pruti and gave a strong account of himself in doing so before being taken off late in the game with a slight injury.

But Murray would return to the side again to start against Northampton Town and would again produce a solid display as he went off to a round of applause when being substituted in the final quarter of the game.

Murray’s return to both the side and form have been timely given the injuries which have stretched Hartlepool’s defence in recent weeks with the 29-year-old now forcing his way into consideration, even when those players return to full fitness.

Euan Murray had not featured for Hartlepool United since early January prior to his recent return to the side. (Photo: Michael Driver | MI News)
“When Euan has played in that centre of a back three he’s done absolutely fine - I think Crawley away when we won the game, and Rochdale,” Hartlepool’s first team coach Antony Sweeney told The Mail on Murray’s return.

“The last couple of games he’s been needed because, defensively, we haven’t had too many options.

“It’s fair to say that throughout the season he’s maybe come in for criticism - I think some is justified, some maybe unjustified at times just with the way we are because if you’re a defender playing and conceding the amount of goals that we do it doesn’t matter whether you’re directly responsible for it or not, you’re going to come under fire.

“But he’s a good character, Euan. He’s good to have around the place.

“He’s experienced, and when we can get him in with a little bit of pace alongside of him he can direct things because we’ve got two young lads playing either side of him who need guiding through games at times and he’s been key to that, as will Peter Hartley, as will Matty Dolan whenever they play there.”

And that praise for Murray has been echoed by manager Askey since his arrival at the club.

“He’s done really well because he’s not really trained for a few weeks,” said Askey.

“For him to come in and last as long as he has and look as good, full credit to him. I’ve been impressed.”

