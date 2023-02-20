Kemp continues to impress in Keith Curle's side following his January transfer deadline day loan move and he grabbed the headlines once again at the Cherry Red Records Stadium by scoring twice in the final 20 minutes as Hartlepool earned a 2-2 draw.

Having found themselves behind thanks to goals from Ali Al-Hamadi and Diallang Jaiyesimi, Kemp took aim from 25-yards to execute a perfect free kick into the top corner beyond the outstretched Nik Tzanev - the second time in three games Kemp has scored from a free kick having reduced the deficit against Sutton United on his home debut.

But Kemp wasn’t done there as he found himself in space to meet David Ferguson’s inviting cross to head home in the sixth minute of added time in front of almost 500 travelling away supporters.

Dan Kemp rescued a point for Hartlepool United against AFC Wimbledon. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“This was definitely a glass half-full point,” Kemp told The Mail.

“From where we were in the game, two goals behind, pushing on towards the end looking like the team who were going to win the game. It was a massive point and we’ll build on this.

“We showed we’ve got really good character in the group the last few games.

“Half-time was all positive. If we get one goal we’ll be back in the game. Unfortunately they went 2-0 up but to show that character again to come back shows where we’re going as a group.

Dan Kemp has made a fine start to his Hartlepool United loan spell. (Photo: Federico Guerra Maranesi | MI News)

“We want to get out of this [situation] so bad, so it’s going to take a lot more points. We’ve just got to keep going like that.

“We’re really resilient. We’re all behind each other. We know it’s going to take everybody in the changing room and around the football club to get us out of it.

“It’s not just the boys playing, it's the boys out of the squad or injured as well. We’ve got a really good group and we’re pushing in the right direction.”

Kemp is not renowned for his heading attributes, with the 24-year-old admitting he surprised himself when converting deep into stoppage time - perhaps something he had picked up from long-time friend Declan Rice after the midfielder met with the West Ham United star prior to the game against AFC Wimbledon.

“I was just thinking about getting it on target first of all,” said Kemp.

“There wasn't much time to think, it was a late run into the box, difficult to pick up.

“I’ve scored one but it was on the byline and I couldn’t miss - although I nearly did,” Kemp added.

“I’d like to think people who watch me don’t expect too many of them but it was a great feeling.”

And given his connections with MK Dons, it was a double in front of goal which might have meant that little extra to Kemp against AFC Wimbledon.

“A little bit,” Kemp told The Mail.