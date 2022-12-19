Menayese was brought in on a season-long loan deal in the summer from fellow League Two side Walsall and has quickly established himself as one of Hartlepool's key defensive options this season.

Having been ineligible to compete against his parent club on the opening day of the campaign, a game in which Pools were heavily beaten 4-0 at the Bescott Stadium, the former Wales under-17 defender would feature in all but one of the next 14 games across all competitions.

That was a run which came to an end following Hartlepool’s first league win of the season against Doncaster Rovers back in October where the 25-year-old picked up an ankle injury that would see him out of action for 10 games.

Rollin Menayese missed 10 games for Hartlepool United through injury (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

Menayese was required to have a number of scans on the injury at the request of the Saddlers who were concerned about the severity of the problem before making his return to action in the FA Cup second round tie against Harrogate Town.

But Menayese has conceded that 10 game period out of the side was challenging for him mentally, as well as physically.

“Those two months were a very tough period of my life,” said Menayese.

“You’re away from home, you can’t train, you can’t do anything so it’s been mentally tough and obviously we’re in a bad position and you can’t go and play so it’s been difficult.

Rollin Menayese scored his first goal for Hartlepool United in the win over Crawley Town. (Credit: Tom West | MI News)

“But me and Keith [Curle] get along really well. He's pushed me to get back fit and to get back quicker than expected so I appreciate the time he has invested in me. He’s been good.

“You want to play as a footballer. There’s nothing worse when you can’t play.”

Menayese’s return was slightly ahead of schedule, with Hartlepool boss Keith Curle suggesting it could even have been the trip to Crawley Town when he rejoined the first team squad.

That fixture proved to be a memorable one for Menayese as he grabbed his first goal for the club to help Pools to their first away win since March when powering home a header midway through the second half.

And despite the fixture with Newport County being postponed, Menayese remains confident Hartlepool have what it takes to move away from danger this season on the back of that win in West Sussex.

“We know we’ve got enough to go and get points in this league. We’ve proven that,” he said.

“It’s just getting that consistency and getting that momentum and keeping that going forward.

“We believe that we’re capable of getting ourselves out of the situation. We just know we’ve got to play well. If we play well, the results take care of themselves.

